England vs France: Steve Borthwick praises Fin Smith after win

England coach Steve Borthwick praised fly-half Fin Smith and hailed his players' composure following their 26-25 win over France at Twickenham on Saturday.

The hosts snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to a try in the final minute from Elliot Daly which put Borthwick's side within one point of France, before Smith kicked the conversion to see them home.

The move to hand Fin Smith his first England start and shift Marcus Smith to fullback ultimately paid off for Borthwick.

"I thought he [Fin] played very well, great composure and I thought that you can see there's certainly a cohesion factor between him and Alex Mitchell that you could see out there on the pitch today," Borthwick told a post-match news conference.

Scrum-half Mitchell plays alongside Fin Smith at Northampton, along with wingers Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme. Smith combined with Freeman for England's second try, putting up a high kick for his club and country teammate to collect.

Fin Smith -- who was awarded man of the match -- also took the kicking duties from Marcus Smith, who had an off night from the tee.

Marcus Smith and Fin Smith celebrate after the final whistle at Twickenham. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Borthwick was happy with the way his players continued to fight, even after France scored with five minutes remaining.

"I was really pleased with just watching them, the composure at the end. It's a team that's growing," Borthwick said.

"We'd all like everything to just suddenly be perfect, a team to suddenly be perfect. That's not the way teams build. The way this team's building over the last six, eight months, it's a team with a whole lot of potential.

"The ceiling for this team is very, very high. And unfortunately, you take some pain along the way as you're building a team."

The win came after a run of seven defeats in nine Tests, and seven straight defeats to tier one nations.

Their habit of falling away in the final 20 minutes of matches had become a constant talking point around the side. However, England finally broke the hoodoo on Saturday to earn a much-needed win which sparked their Six Nations campaign into life.

