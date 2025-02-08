Scotland vs Ireland: Mack Hansen out with hamstring injury

ESPN's Tom Hamilton believes Ireland's strength in depth will be key if they're to beat Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations. (0:54)

Ireland wing Mack Hansen will miss Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland due to a hamstring issue and will be replaced by Calvin Nash, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said.

Hansen, who has scored 15 tries in 30 appearances for Ireland, will sit out as a precaution because of hamstring tightness, the IRFU said in a statement.

Nash, 27, will earn his ninth cap for Ireland.

Ireland, who beat England in their campaign opener last weekend, take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

Updated Ireland XV:

Hugo Keenan, Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris (captain), Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

