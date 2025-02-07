Six Nations: Scotland's Tom Jordan named at centre for Ireland clash

James Regan and Tom Hamilton discuss which players impressed British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, after round one of the Six Nations. (0:52)

Scotland have made three changes to their side for the visit of champions Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday, with Tom Jordan drafted in at inside centre, Jack Dempsey at No. 8 and Rory Sutherland into the front-row.

Scotland beat Italy 31-19 in their tournament opener, but coach Gregor Townsend has beefed up his pack for Ireland, who have won the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 1 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

"It will be a very physical game," Townsend said. "The cohesion they [Ireland] have in their squad, with players that have won a lot of caps together and play together at club level, means the team is full of experienced players."

Sutherland joins fellow prop Zander Fagerson and hooker Dave Cherry in the front-row, while the lock pairing is unchanged with Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist to go again.

"Rory has been competing hard with Pierre (Schoeman) for a starting place. He has been in great form this year and is in peak physical shape," Townsend said.

Dempsey will form a back row with flankers Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge. Jamie Ritchie drops to the bench to accommodate him in the side, with Fagerson moving from number eight to the flank.

Tom Jordan will start in the midfield against Ireland. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

The single change to the backline sees Jordan partner last weekend's hat trick hero Huw Jones in the midfield, with fly-half Finn Russell alongside number nine Ben White.

"Tom made a good impact [against Italy], I thought he called for the ball a lot and was really aggressive in defence," Townsend said.

"It was a really good follow-up from what he had done for us in November."

Fullback Blair Kinghorn, and wings Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, combine to make up the back three.

Townsend has chosen a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, with Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and Will Hurd the front row replacements.

Scotland

Rory Sutherland, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Finn Russell (co-captain), Duhan van der Merwe, Tom Jordan, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall.

