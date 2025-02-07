Six Nations: Why rugby 'mavericks' are a thing of the past

James Regan and Tom Hamilton discuss which players impressed British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, after round one of the Six Nations. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

On Friday evening, France had been hammering away at Wales' tryline for much of the opening quarter of the match but hadn't yet managed to find the breakthrough.

Their brilliant scrum-half Antoine Dupont picked up the ball deep in Wales' 22, saw a wall of red in front of him, and a sliver of opportunity out on the wing. He put in a perfectly weighted chipped, cross-kick to bypass the Welsh defence and found the onrushing Théo Attissogbé to dot the ball down.

It was a moment of visionary clarity amid a sea of rugby chaos.

Up in the coaches' box, France head coach Fabien Galthié was watching his gameplan manifested on the field in their Six Nations opener. But even he can't predict those Dupont moments. That's what happens when you're coaching a generational talent like the French scrum-half. As Dupont assesses an open field, his mind is working at 100 miles per hour, looking at every opportunity, weighing up the risk-reward of the situation and keeping in mind Galthié's voice.

But sometimes, it just comes down to instinct.

"Honestly, I'm lucky because I have a lot of freedom on the field," Dupont tells ESPN. "We have a structure, obviously, but I can play free, and that's lucky for me.

play 1:18 Fin Smith excited to face 'unbelievable' Antoine Dupont Fin Smith looks ahead to facing France's Antoine Dupont during his first start for England.

"I try to find space everywhere on the field; if it's close to the ruck, if it's wide, if it's a cross-kick, I will always try to find a solution in the defence. I love to play like that. But if I think too much, that's not my game, I have to feel it, and to take risks, sometimes too many. I have to find the balance."

That balance is a tight rope. It must be one of rugby's great pleasures, and challenges, to coach a player like Dupont, Finn Russell or Marcus Smith. These are players who can flip the balance of match on its head -- for better, or for worse. But call them mavericks and you'll get stopped in your tracks. Yes, the game has room for individual brilliance, but those flourishes of game-breaking skill are still accounted for within the plan.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 1 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

The days of mavericks are over.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is well-versed in this type of player. He was one of them himself back in a playing career which saw him win 82 caps for Scotland and play two Tests on the British & Irish Lions' victorious tour of South Africa in 1997. He has Russell at the fulcrum of his Scotland team, and the fly-half helped steer them to an opening round win over Italy.

Russell's Scotland career has seen him go from brilliant tearaway to settled vice-captain and starting fly-half. Russell and Townsend went through a phase where they didn't see eye to eye. He was dropped in 2020 and 2022, but in 2025 with differences reconciled he is indispensable. The man who once coined himself as rugby's version of Lionel Messi -- and then distanced himself from that comparison -- is now the leader, but also spark of genius in the team.

But ask what it's like to coach a "maverick," and you get put shut down pretty quickly.

"I don't view it as maverick," Townsend tells ESPN. "I view it as backing and making your decisions for the right reasons. I'm fortunate that I've got a group of players who are highly skilled, and you want to bring their strengths out. So you want them to be able to be making those passes and putting people in the space."

play 1:11 Who will replace Ntamack for France? ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss potential replacements for France fly-half Romain Ntamack, who is suspended following his red card vs. Wales.

The term "maverick" has been banded around before. David Campese, Freddie Michalak, Carlos Spencer, Quade Cooper have been given that moniker. But Russell, Smith and Dupont don't fall into the same bracket. The sport has shifted.

"I see them making the right decisions, but the right decisions are often where you look if there's space, and you're not tentative, if there's space then go for it," Townsend says. "We encourage our players to make the right calls and back them to do it.

"Maybe I'll be wrong in the Six Nations, but I don't see our players throwing crazy balls when they've only got one player up against four defenders, which was maybe something I did in my career."

Danny Cipriani always bristled whenever he was called a maverick. The term suggests a player out on their own, living in a realm outside of the gameplan.

The former England fly-half didn't like being typecast as that. "They describe anyone different in English rugby as a maverick," he said in 2023. "That's wrong. I wasn't a maverick. I was a decision-maker."

play 1:28 Can England 'pull something out the hat' vs. France? James Regan and Tom Hamilton debate whether England can get a result at home to France this weekend in the Six Nations.

He personified the eternal England fly-half debate: pragmatist or free spirit. Steve Borthwick was weighing that up ahead of this year's Six Nations, as he picked between Fin Smith, George Ford or Marcus Smith at fly-half. You're more likely to see highlight reels from Marcus Smith and a flurry of sidesteps and hitch kicks, but Ford and Fin Smith are seen as the more composed, calm heads.

"If you look at the way Marcus gets that ball, he often skips out to that next player," Steve Borthwick says. "Fin Smith attacks in a different way, much squarer. That means there is a change for everybody who plays outside them. Your start position and your running line naturally changes because their end point changes. That is just two, because George Ford is slightly different as well.

"I have to make sure that we are consistent, that players can bring all their strengths and the understanding of all of those around them is at its very best." In short: be yourself, but make sure the rest of the team understands him. He went for Marcus Smith in their defeat to Ireland, he may opt for the more consistent Fin Smith or Ford for France this weekend.