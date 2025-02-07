Six Nations: Ireland's Peter O'Mahony returns for Scotland clash

ESPN's Tom Hamilton believes Ireland's strength in depth will be key if they're to beat Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations. (0:54)

Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby made two changes for Sunday's game against Scotland in Edinburgh, bringing in flanker Peter O'Mahony and centre Robbie Henshaw.

The defending champions got their bid for a third successive title off to a winning start against England last week with a second-half blitz securing a bonus point in the 27-22 victory.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 1 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

Munster's O'Mahony, who skippered Ireland to success last year before passing on the captaincy to fellow back-row Caelan Doris, missed out on a place in the matchday squad last week but returns to the starting team to win his 111th cap.

Henshaw, one of a number of players who made a big impact off the bench against England, will win cap number 79 in an Irish side again loaded with experience.

Bar Six Nations rookie Sam Prendergast, who retains his place at fly-half, winger Mack Hansen's 26 caps are the fewest of any of the remaining starting 15.

Ryan Baird and Garry Ringrose drop to the bench for the game.

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will start against Scotland. Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland are looking to navigate away trips to Scotland and Wales to set up a mouth-watering potential title decider against France in Dublin on March 8.

"We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement," Easterby said in a statement.

"Sunday's game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus point win over Italy."

Ireland

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

