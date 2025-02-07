Open Extended Reactions

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) sacked former women's captain Laijipa Naulivou four days into her job as Director of Rugby after she said the women's game had a "gay problem".

Laijipa Naulivou resigned as director of rugby before her appointment was cancelled by the Fiji Rugby Union to reinforce a "commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby."

The FRU added on Wednesday it "categorically rejects any form of discrimination."

Naulivou, the first captain of the Fiji women's team, said in an interview published by the Fiji Sun "those who played with me know that I do not condone being gay for women in rugby."

"I always speak against it and I know I'm very unpopular in that area with those who practice it," she said, later referring to "this gay problem" as one of the issues for rugby in Fiji.

The report cited alleged rifts related to sexuality in the women's sevens squad as a reason for results at the Paris Olympics last year. Three years after taking bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Fiji lost all five games and placed 12th and last in Paris.

"The views expressed by Laijipa Naulivou are her personal opinions and do not reflect the official position of FRU," the union said. "Our women's team and all players can rest assured that this will in no way impact their opportunities, representation, and continued development as integral members of Fiji Rugby.

"FRU strongly promotes inclusion and non-discrimination as fundamental principles of the sport," it said. "A new appointment will be made in due course through a rigorous and transparent selection process."