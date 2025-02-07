Six Nations: England will put pressure on 'human' Antoine Dupont - Freeman

Fin Smith looks ahead to facing France's Antoine Dupont during his first start for England. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Winger Tommy Freeman has said England will put pressure on France scrum-half Antoine Dupont and "take his legs" at Twickenham on Saturday.

Dupont -- considered by many to be the best player in the world -- ran riot in France's 43-0 thrashing of Wales last week, with three try assists.

The 28-year-old is in a rich vein of form for club and country, but Freeman insisted even Dupont isn't immune to feeling pressure.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 1 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

"You can't overestimate how good a player he is, but he's human. He's like everyone else... You take his legs and he goes down," Freeman said.

"It's all about picking things up nice and early with him and putting him under pressure.

"I'm sure like any other player, when you put pressure on them they start to leak a few opportunities."

England haven't beaten France in their last three encounters, including a 53-10 drubbing by Les Bleus the last time the two sides met at Twickenham in 2023.

Antoine Dupont earned three try assists against Wales. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

England defence coach Joe El-Abd -- who has spent time coaching in France -- said Dupont was earmarked for greatness even in his early years.

"We knew where he was going to go. It was spoken about in the dressing room, even in France, that there was a player coming through that was going to be something a bit different," El-Abd said.

"We saw the talent was there right away. So he's always had it, but aligned with the work that he puts in, it was always going to come to this.

However, El-Abd agreed with Freeman that England can't show too much respect to the talismanic No. 9.

"We need to put him under as much pressure as possible so we don't see those moments tomorrow.

"Their attack is pretty complete, they have got threats all over the pitch," he added.

"We need to be ready to concentrate every single second in the game. If we can do that, I'm sure that we can have a good game tomorrow."