Six Nations: Ireland hopeful of Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen, Joe McCarthy returns

Ireland are hopeful Tadgh Furlong will return against Wales. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland are hoping to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam bid against Wales in 11 days time with a clean bill of health with the return of Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy from injury.

The Leinster duo of prop Furlong and lock McCarthy missed Ireland's opening two wins through injury and winger Hansen was ruled out the day before Sunday's 32-18 victory over Scotland with a hamstring issue.

McCarthy started every game of last year's Six Nations success in his breakthrough campaign while Furlong and Hansen have become the established first-choice options in their positions.

Ireland, seeking to become the first side to win three successive titles outright, face trips to lowly Wales and Italy either side of a potentially crucial home game against France on March 8.

