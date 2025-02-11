Six Nations: Romain Ntamack to return for France vs Ireland

James Regan reacts to England's dramatic win vs. France in the Six Nations as they lose ground on Ireland. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

France fly-half Romain Ntamack will miss the next Six Nations match against Italy through suspension but will be allowed to return for the Ireland clash once he takes part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.

Ntamack picked up a yellow card for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Ben Thomas late in France's 43-0 win over Wales last month, which was upgraded to a red card following a review.