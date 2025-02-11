Six Nations: Matt Sherratt not interested in becoming permanent Wales coach

Take a look at the numbers behind Warren Gatland's managerial career with Wales and the British & Irish Lions. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt is ready to hit the ground running to end their record 14-game losing streak but, whatever happens in the remainder of the Six Nations, he has said he will not be seeking the role on a permanent basis.

The exit of former coach Warren Gatland by mutual consent on Tuesday led to Sherratt being parachuted in from his position as Cardiff Blues head coach for Wales' remaining three games in the Six Nations, starting with a home clash against champions Ireland on Feb. 22.

"I've signed a long-term contract with Cardiff," Sherratt told reporters. "It's [the permanent head coach role] not something I'll be putting my name forward for. I'd like to help the squad, do my best for Welsh rugby.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 2 2 2 19 10 2 - France 2 1 2 42 6 2 - England 2 1 2 -4 6 3 - Scotland 2 1 1 -2 5 5 - Italy 2 1 0 -5 4 6 - Wales 2 0 1 -50 1

"Genuinely, I found out at 8 p.m. last night [Monday]. Had two meetings with Cardiff today and sprinted off the training pitch to come here."

Sherratt, and the coach who succeeds him, know the enormous challenges facing the young squad, and that there is no quick fix to their dismal form.

"I'll be honest, it feels a bit like when I started with Cardiff. They were at a low ebb. It'll be about mindset," Sherratt said.

"It'll be hard to change things tactically. But we can get a mindset shift. It doesn't matter what tactical stuff you put on the pitch if there's a lack of belief or fear.

"The first step is that the players are really excited to take the field."

Matt Sherratt has taken temporary charge of Wales after Warren Gatland's exit on Tuesday. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sherratt has led Cardiff to an impressive fifth place in the 16-team United Rugby Championship table so far this season and will still be in charge for Saturday's trip to Irish side Connacht.

"I'm not going to come in and overthink it. I'm pretty set on how I like to play. It won't be any different to what I do at Cardiff," he said.

"That's what I believe in. I do think we've got a duty that people enjoy watching rugby. I took my boy to watch three games last year. I took him to a Liverpool game and he loved it, a cricket game and he loved it. And a rugby game and he asked to leave after 50 minutes.

"I'm at that stage of my career where it's important to me that people enjoy watching a team. Not at the expense of losing, but let's take the brave option.

"If I go in there [the changing room] and speak about trying our best, you've lost the room immediately."

After their fixture against Ireland, Wales go to Murrayfield to play Scotland on March 8 and welcome England to Cardiff for their final Six Nations encounter a week later.

play 0:57 The alarming stats for Wales after loss vs. Italy Take a look at the numbers behind Wales' 22-15 defeat against Italy in the Six Nations.

- Tom Hamilton at Twickenham: How England broke their hoodoo

- Why rugby 'mavericks' are a thing of the past

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- NEWS: Maro Itoje hails England bravery in chaotic win

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list