Warren Gatland leaves Wales job midway through Six Nations

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has left his post midway through the Six Nations, the country's governing body (WRU) confirmed on Tuesday.

The WRU said the decision came by "mutual agreement" with Wales on a 14-match losing run, and two games into this year's Championship. Wales will be led by Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt into their final three matches of the Six Nations.

Gatland was contracted through to 2027 and had a break clause in his contract for this summer but he has walked away from the role, as ESPN reported earlier on Tuesday.

Gatland told his staff on Tuesday morning he had decided to leave and then met with the players at the team's base outside Cardiff, sources told ESPN. He leaves with six wins from 26 Test matches since returning as Wales coach in 2022.

Warren Gatland's latest Wales tenure has come to a close amid a historic losing run. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament," WRU CEO Abi Tierney said. "We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won.

"Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales's call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

"Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club. Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer's two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open."

Gatland added: "I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament. "We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change.

"I've reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans."

Gatland coached Wales from 2008 to 2019 and experienced great success, winning Grand Slams in 2008, 2012 and 2019, and a further championship in 2013.

He then left after the 2019 World Cup where they reached the semifinals and returned to New Zealand to work for the Chiefs. During this spell Gatland also coached the British & Irish Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013, and then a draw with the All Blacks in 2017.

After coaching the Lions again in 2021, he returned to Wales in 2022, replacing Wayne Pivac. But under Gatland's stewardship, Wales struggled to replicate their success from his first spell.

They reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but took the wooden spoon in last year's Six Nations and have been on a brutal run of defeats ever since. Their ongoing run of 14 defeats is the worst in their Test history.

The latest of those losses was in Rome against Italy on Saturday. Gatland's Wales fell in their Six Nations opener 43-0 to France and headed to Rome for a must-win match, but they came unstuck again, losing 22-15.

After the match Gatland was defiant, saying he "definitely" wanted to continue -- but since then, he has had a change of heart.

