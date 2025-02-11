Six Nations: Warren Gatland's exit marks Wales Rugby nadir

Take a look at the numbers behind Warren Gatland's managerial career with Wales and the British & Irish Lions. (0:58)

Warren Gatland's departure from Wales was inevitable after their defeat in Rome on Saturday. It was their 14th straight loss, and saw them fall beneath Georgia in the world rankings.

The days of Wales winning Grand Slams and filling British & Irish Lions squads seem like they were from a different lifetime.

Gatland is the sacrificial lamb for wholescale failings in the Welsh game.

The system is broken, and the pathway has dried up. Poor management from the top down has led to this; Wales' failings are not solely at Gatland's feet. If Wales are to return to being Six Nations challengers, then the whole system needs ripping up.

Changing one coach won't solve things, but Gatland's time with Wales was always going to end after the poor defeat on Saturday.

When Gatland returned in December 2022, Wales were meant to be at their nadir. They'd just lost to Georgia in the November internationals. Wayne Pivac's post had become untenable, just a year after they won the Six Nations. They turned to Gatland, dreaming of similar triumphs to his first spell.

From 2008 to 2019, Gatland brought Wales incredible success. After they failed to get out of the group stages of the 2007 Rugby World Cup, Gatland steered them to three Grand Slam titles in 2008, 2012 and 2019 and a further championship in 2013. They were runners up in 2016 and 2018. They reached the semifinals of the 2011 World Cup, quarterfinals in 2015, and semifinals again in 2019. When Gatland left Wales for the first time, he said: "After what we've done and achieved, it would break my heart if Wales went back into the doldrums."

When Pivac left, Gatland was in a director of rugby role at the Chiefs in New Zealand. England were weighing up life post-Eddie Jones and spoke to Gatland, but the WRU came and offered him a contract through to 2027. The lure of Wales proved too much.

He came back to Wales just nine months out from a World Cup and had to deal with potential strike action as the players clashed with the WRU. They finished fifth in the Six Nations. Ahead of the World Cup, Welsh legends Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric retired but the team managed to reach the quarterfinals, defeating a poor Australia team in the group stages, but crashed out of the tournament to Argentina.

After that tournament, Gatland cleared house as he sought to usher in a new generation of players. He'd gone with youngsters like Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake as joint captains for the World Cup, and there were further new faces for the 2024 Six Nations, but he had to contend with the unexpected withdrawal of Louis Rees-Zammit on the eve of the tournament as he left to pursue his NFL dream.

Players like George North and Gareth Davies were included, so too a new batch of youngsters like Cameron Winnett, but the likes of Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis were excluded.

But this was a Wales team caught between two stools, and they'd end up losing all five of their matches. After the defeat to Italy, Gatland offered his resignation.

Gatland told WRU CEO Abi Tierney: "Look, if you want me to resign, I'm quite happy to do that." Tierney shot down such a thought, and Gatland stayed.

The summer series didn't offer much respite, as they lost to South Africa at Twickenham 41-13, and then on tour to Australia 25-16 and 36-28. The November internationals only served to deepen the misery.

They opened with a defeat to Fiji and Gatland was once again the firing line. Some of his former players like Mike Phillips and Jamie Roberts took aim at him. They then fell heavily to Australia, losing 52-20. All the while at the WRU, scandal engulfed the organisation amid reports the Wales women's senior squad were being pressured to sign new contracts, with various threats made if they didn't put pen to paper.

The whole ship was unstable. Wales' men finished with a 45-12 defeat to South Africa.

The post-autumn review saw Gatland keep his job, but challenged by Tierney to deliver success in the Six Nations. Nigel Walker, the executive director of rugby, was a casualty of the review as he stepped down. "Ultimately, it is right that I am judged on performances on the pitch and both of our senior teams have found the last 12 months extremely difficult and therefore I believe now is the right time for me to step down," he said at the time.

Wales continued to promote fresh faces ahead of the Six Nations and Gatland was again defiant. He'd conceded he had discussed with his family the thought of stepping away, moving back to the beach in New Zealand and living a quieter life, but he felt he had unfinished business. He vowed to do things his way for the Six Nations leaving out Gareth Anscombe and putting his faith in two, young fly-halves for the tournament. He talked about wanting Wales to re-find their underdog spirit which had seen them defy odds and succeed in the past. He was bemused by the constant criticism and negativity, despite their losing run. But the players had forgotten how to win. Wales lost 43-0 to France, and then came the final straw after their 22-15 defeat to Italy on Saturday in Rome.

Gatland admitted post-match it wasn't the "easiest position to be in" and admitted it was a "challenging" situation. Privately, he was devastated. He knew it was a must-win match, but whatever he tried, the team couldn't find a way to succeed as they continued their worst losing run of results in their history. On Tuesday morning, the staff were told first of Gatland's departure and then a meeting was held with the players.

"I've reached the end of this particular chapter," Gatland said on Tuesday. "But I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future."

The question is, what now? Wales have appointed Cardiff's Matt Sherratt as interim coach for the rest of the Six Nations and search desperately for a win. They have Ireland at home on Feb. 22, then a trip to Scotland and England back in Cardiff to close.

The future of his coaching staff is uncertain -- they are on different contracts with some on rolling deals, while others are on longer contracts. And the WRU simply must get the next appointment right. Glasgow Warriors' Franco Smith and Ireland's Simon Easterby have both been mentioned, as have ex-England coach Stuart Lancaster and the experienced Michael Cheika.

They can't afford to get this decision wrong. But with Wales in an unprecedented situation of their coach leaving midway through the Six Nations, they have a Test match to prepare for. Frankly, Gatland's departure should be Wales' lowest point.

The entire system needs a re-think and it's on everyone still in the corridors of power at the WRU to ensure Wales never find themselves in this situation again.

