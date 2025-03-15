Italy 17-22 Ireland: Simon Easterby praises retiring Irish trio

Open Extended Reactions

Interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby praised Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray following the trio's final Test match against Italy on Saturday.

Ireland got the the four-try bonus point they needed in the 22-17 win in Rome, but England's win over Wales ensured they would not win the title.

However, the match also marked an emotional farewell for O'Mahony, Healy and Murray, who played their final match in the emerald green before retiring.

"Those three players have been incredible for what they have done on the pitch, but we spoke in the changing room about what they had done off the pitch and helped players in similar positions to them and how they connected to players," Easterby said.

Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray played their final match for Ireland on Saturday.. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

They have left their mark on the team and on Irish rugby on the pitch, but internally they have had a real impact.

"You are always going to miss players that move on, particularly with their experience and time in the group, but it's part and parcel of sport. We'll recognise and acknowledge that tonight but we have to move on."

Easterby said they will enjoy the evening regardless of how things unfolded.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 5 4 5 125 21 2 - England 5 4 4 74 20 3 - Ireland 5 4 3 18 19 4 - Scotland 5 2 3 -16 11 5 - Italy 5 1 1 -82 5 6 - Wales 5 0 3 -119 3

"For us, we can't impact that now so we will go back to the hotel, get changed and share a bit of time together," he said.

"It's time that you share with people who you know have put a lot of work and effort in.

"It's not to be dismissed to share that time with each other, particularly the players who are going to leave us. You don't get that time back."