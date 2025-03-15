Wales vs England: Old wounds opened for hosts after England thrashing

Check out how history was made in England's 68-14 win over Wales in the Six Nations. (1:03)

CARDIFF, Wales -- Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt said the 68-14 defeat to England reopened some wounds for his side after they suffered a record defeat at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

It was Wales' 17th Test defeat in a row and left them with the wooden spoon in the championship for the second time in as many years.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 5 4 5 125 21 2 - England 5 4 4 74 20 3 - Ireland 5 4 3 18 19 4 - Scotland 5 2 3 -16 11 5 - Italy 5 1 1 -82 5 6 - Wales 5 0 3 -119 3

This one stung, as Wales collapsed to Steve Borthwick's side, conceding 10 tries in the process.

Sherratt took charge of Wales on an interim basis after Warren Gatland resigned following losses against France and Italy in the first two rounds of the championship. They showed improvement against Ireland and Scotland but still lost. And then came this obliteration by England.

"I'm very disappointed, there's no point in going into any detail really," Sherratt said.

"Honestly, it was one of those days when it looked like a game too many, didn't it? I think as well, we've got to be aware, probably the last seven to eight weeks have been pretty emotional.

"The playing group has been through a fair bit, and the staff. And little things went against us in the game today, and it probably opened up some wounds. So we came up against a good England side, and little things didn't go our way either."

Sherratt wouldn't be drawn on an overarching view of the state of Welsh rugby, but said: "We know where we are, I think. And it's about moving forward in the next couple of weeks."

Sherratt is in the mix for the head coach job, despite distancing himself from the role. The Welsh Rugby Union is expected to announce appointments of both a new director of rugby and men's head coach in the coming weeks. And Sherratt believes there are reasons for optimism despite this record loss.

"The [Wales] Under-20s had a good win yesterday [Friday]. I think there are some green shoots," Sherratt said.

"But listen, I think we knew where we were before this campaign started. That's not changed. It's just about getting the next couple of appointments right and then trying to build a base for the game.

"But it's always easy to look at the top of the pyramid, the national team and the regions. But any good team, it starts with the grassroots and the foundations, the academy. And that's what needs to be better."

Sherratt will offer the WRU some feedback in the coming days. "I'm not a coach who's going to say we lack power," he said. "My job is to find a way, a different way. So perhaps as a nation, we've got our ball movement, better shape, try and get one-v-ones, and play a faster game.

"As I said, my job was to come in and help the team. I'm gutted that I couldn't help them get a win. They deserve one, they honestly do. And obviously we were miles off that today.

"But yes, I'm disappointed I couldn't get some smiles on faces in that changing room. That's probably my regret today. But I'll be as honest as I can because there's no point in not being as honest as I can. So I'll do whatever's best for the Welsh game and this group of players."

