This year's autumn rugby internationals will feature a trial of a 20-minute red card system that could have a dramatic impact on matches and how they are officiated.

While the trial has already been conducted in the Rugby Championship this year, it is being rolled out in the northern hemisphere in November, with the Six Nations confirming the trial in October.

"Everyone in rugby understands that there is a huge opportunity to capture the attention of a far broader audience, alongside catering for its existing and passionate fanbase," Six Nations chief of rugby Julie Paterson said.

"The law trials are just one step towards exploring this opportunity, and the trials running throughout the Autumn Nations Series will hopefully enhance the experience for fans, whilst helping explain some of the decisions taken 'live' and to embrace but also explain the nuances that are part of what make rugby so unique and special."

In addition, shot clocks will also be in place for scrums, lineouts and kicks at goal.

But how will these rules impact the game? And what has the reaction been?

Paul Willemse of France reacts after being shown a red card by Referee Karl Dickson for a high tackle during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What is a "20-minute" red card?

The new 20-minute red card rule does not mean a player will be allowed to return to the field after 20 minutes. Instead, when used, it will mean that player can be replaced by a substitute once 20 minutes is up.

The rule is intended to be used at the referee's disgression when punishing technical offences, such as accidental head contact.

Will teams still face playing a match with 14 players?

Yes, red cards still exist. If the referee deems the incident in question to be "deliberate and dangerous" foul play, the players can be sent off without a chance to be replaced.

What has the response been to the new rule?

France and Ireland have opposed the permanent implementation of the rule. In a statement, the Ireland Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said: "The IRFU does not support the permanent adoption of a 20-minute red card. Player welfare and safety are paramount to the core values of the game and the option of a permanent red card for deliberate and intentional acts of foul play supports those values and protects the integrity of the game."

The French Rugby Federation argued it would be an "unacceptable step backwards on the measures put in place over the last few years to reduce head impacts."

Former Ireland fly-half and now La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara called the rule "nonsense."

However, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson is in favour. "We're the only sport in the world that creates a mismatch like we do and still expects fans to turn up and pay for it," Robinson said.

"I think it'll be good to see the red card come down in terms of the amount of minutes players spend off the field. We've got to keep driving hard at keeping the fan at the very forefront of what we're doing."

What impact will the shot clocks have?

World Rugby has made a conscious effort in recent years to speed the game up and make rugby more attractive, particularly for potential new audiences.

It is no surprise, then, that this autumn's Tests will also have shot clocks for scrums, lineouts and kicks at goal.

Scrums will need to be set within 30 seconds of the referee making their mark for the set-piece, while lineouts must also be taken within 30 seconds of the official's signal.

Kickers will have 60 seconds to take a shot at goal either for a conversion or a penalty.