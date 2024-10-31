Sam Bruce is joined by Christy Doran on the ESPN Scrum Reset podcast to look ahead to the first test of the Autumn internationals where England face New Zealand. (2:07)

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has said the Haka is "part of who we are" in response to England prop Joe Marler's comments on social media calling the ceremonial dance "ridiculous."

England host New Zealand on Saturday at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, but Marler won't be playing after leaving the squad for personal reasons this week.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Marler said: "The Haka needs binning. It's ridiculous. It's only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the [rugby] league boys did last week."

Marler has faced criticism for the post, but later said he was "just having a bit of fun" and that "context is everything."

However, Robertson said Marler may wish he could re-think his comments.

"Yeah, I know Joe. I wonder if he [wishes] he could have articulated himself a little bit better on that," Robertson told a news conference on Thursday. "Look, the Haka for us, it's a custom, it's part of who we are. It's our DNA, it's, you know, you can welcome somebody. It's for occasions for joy, for connection, and also for challenge.

"It's a great tradition of rugby as all, Pacific nations do beforehand just to honour where they've come from. So not just about the All Blacks about [but] us as a country, so it means a lot to us."

Scott Robertson defended the Haka after Joe Marler's disparaging comments on it. Getty

Sam Cane, who captained the All Blacks on 27 occasions and will start against England on Saturday, hinted Marler may have deliberately been trying to cause controversy when he posted the comments.

"I think Joe Marler knew exactly what he was doing by throwing that out there," Cane told a news conference on Thursday.

"But to us, the Haka, it's something traditional. In New Zealand when we perform a Haka to someone it's a sign of respect. It's performed at 21st [birthdays], at weddings. It's laying down a challenge and that's up to the opposition how they would like to perceive that challenge, but to us it's a sign of respect."

While Marler won't be on the field on Saturday, his comments will likely add some niggle to what is shaping up to be a thrilling Test match, with both teams desperate for a win.

England have won just two of their last six matches, including two defeats to the All Blacks in New Zealand in July.

However, the All Blacks have had their own form struggles, with two defeats to South Africa and a home loss to Argentina this year.

With Ireland and France following the battle with England in the coming weeks, Cane said this is one of the most challenging tours he has faced.

"We've been on a few northern tours, in our time now between Jordie [Barrett] and I, and I'd say this is as tough a schedule as we've had. But at the same time, it's pretty exciting. To test ourselves out and it's a pretty big one to start," Cane said.