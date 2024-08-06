The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss 19-year-old Max Jorgensen and whether the wider Wallabies squad is the best place for him to be. (4:22)

SANZAAR has continued its push to make rugby a more attractive spectacle, unveiling four additional law variations for this year's Rugby Championship.

World Rugby earlier this year announced three law modifications, including the "Dupont Law" offside change, banning the crocodile roll cleanout and removing the right of teams to call for a scrum from a free kick, while also flagging several other trial variations that would be used in various competitions around the globe.

SANZAAR has long been the pioneer of trial laws, with both New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia keen to push through change, with the tournament having overseen the first Test-match instance of the 20-min red-card replacement law.

And while that is yet to be green lit as a permanent change of law, The Rugby Championship will this year attempt to help push that towards a reality by reinstating a "full red card" for intentional foul play.

"In the event foul play is determined to be deliberate and with a high level of danger it will result in a full red card for the offending player who will not return to the field nor be able to be replaced," a SANZAAR media release confirmed on Tuesday.

"All other Red Cards that do not meet the above threshold will be 20 min Red Cards in which the offending player will be removed from the match but will be entitled to be replaced by another player after 20 minutes. The offending team will then be able to replace the red carded player with one of their available replacements."

Elsewhere, SANZAAR will be hoping for an improved spectacle for fans across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, and those watching on television across the globe, by reducing the time permitted for penalty kicks and conversions to 60 seconds only and setting a limit of 30 seconds for the forming of a scrum or lineout.

Furthermore, defending players will no longer be able to tackle a player who is attempting to "clear the ball away from the scrum, ruck or maul."

At the scrum, halfbacks must either "take up a position with both feet no further than the centre line of the tunnel; or permanently retire to a point on the offside line either at that team's hindmost foot, or permanently retires at least five metres behind the hindmost foot."

Referee Paul Williams sets a scrum during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa in Adelaide, August 27, 2022 Sue McKay/Getty Images

Finally, if a defending team fails to contest a lineout when a throw is not straight, play will be allowed to continue.

"If the defending team lift a teammate to compete for the ball and a throw is deemed not straight by referee then they shall be offered the option of a lineout or scrum. If the lineout is chosen and the ball is again not thrown straight, a scrum is awarded to the team that originally threw in the ball," the statement confirmed.

The Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend, with the Wallabies hosting the Springboks in Brisbane in the tournament opener, before the All Blacks and Pumas meet in Wellington immediately after.

With Rugby Australia predicting a crowd of close to 50,000 at Suncorp Stadium, the law variations will go some way to appeasing what has become an increasingly frustrated rugby fanbase Down Under, one that has drifted towards rugby league due to its increased ball-in-play time and perceived greater entertainment value.