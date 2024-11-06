The ESPN Scrum Reset team look ahead to this weekend's clash between England and Australia in London, agreeing all the pressure is on the hosts. (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

The British & Irish Lions have released their jersey for the 2025 tour of Australia.

They will play three Tests against the Wallabies between as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2, including a game against Argentina in Dublin before they travel to Australia.

"Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad," head coach Andy Farrell, who coaches Ireland, said in a statement.

"I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries. It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey.

"I'm sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again."

The British and Irish Lions jersey for the 2025 tour of Australia. British and Irish Lions

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Lions are weighing up playing a match in the United States as part of their 2029 tour of New Zealand

The Lions could play in Las Vegas, while Chicago and Los Angeles are also under consideration. The tourists would not face the All Blacks but could play the United States men's national team or the Maori All Blacks as a warm-up match before arriving in New Zealand.

Read on:

Hamilton: In loss to New Zealand, England endure familiar feeling

It was a case of déjà vu for England as New Zealand's late charge earned them a hard-fought win at the Allianz Stadium.

Autumn internationals: 20-minute red cards, shot clocks explained

How does rugby's 20-minute red card work, and what impact will shot clocks have? Here's a guide to the new laws being rolled out in the northern hemisphere during this year's autumn internationals.

Autumn international fixtures 2024

There's a bumper schedule of international rugby on the way in November, with the Six Nations sides hosting the best from the southern hemisphere. Here's the full list of the international fixtures coming up this autumn.

British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against Australia in summer 2025 as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2. Here is the full list of fixtures.