Maro Itoje looks ahead to England's upcoming games against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan. (0:51)

There's a bumper schedule of international rugby on the way in November, with the Six Nations sides hosting the best from the southern hemisphere.

Here is the full list of the international fixtures coming up this autumn.

Week 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

England vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Scotland vs. Fiji, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Week 2

Friday, Nov. 8

Ireland vs. New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.15 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 9

England vs. Australia, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Italy vs. Argentina, Stadio Friuli, Udine. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

France vs. Japan, Stade de France, Paris. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Nov. 10

Wales vs. Fiji, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 1.10 p.m. UK [12.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Scotland vs. South Africa, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 4.10 p.m. UK [3.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Week 3:

Friday, Nov. 15

Ireland vs. Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 16

Scotland vs. Portugal, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

England vs. South Africa, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

France vs. New Zealand, Stade de France, Paris. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Nov. 17

Italy vs. Georgia, Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa. 1.40 p.m. UK [12.40 a.m. Monday AEST]

Wales vs. Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 4.10 p.m. UK [3.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Week 4:

Friday, Nov. 22

France vs. Argentina, Stade de France, Paris. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ireland vs. Fiji, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Wales vs. South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Italy vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Turin. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Nov. 24

Scotland vs. Australia, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 1.40 p.m. UK [12.40 a.m. Monday AEST]

England vs. Japan, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. 4.10 p.m. UK [3.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Week 5:

Friday, Nov. 30

Ireland vs. Australia, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]