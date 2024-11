International rugby fixtures: Latest matches, key dates, venues

Sam Bruce is joined by Christy Doran on the ESPN Scrum Reset podcast to preview some of the most exciting games coming up during the 2024 Autumn internationals. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

The end-of-year autumn internationals see north take on south in the traditional matches, while the Six Nations returns in January with Ireland looking to make it three titles in a row.

See below for a full list of international rugby fixtures.

Saturday, Nov. 2

England vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Scotland vs. Fiji, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Preview: Everything you need to know ahead of Week 1, including team news, predictions, more

Friday, Nov. 8

Ireland vs. New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.15 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 9

England vs. Australia, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Italy vs. Argentina, Stadio Friuli, Udine.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

France vs. Japan, Stade de France, Paris.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Nov. 10

Wales vs. Fiji, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer. 1.10 p.m. UK [12.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Scotland vs. South Africa, Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 1.10 p.m. UK [12.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Friday, Nov. 15

Ireland vs. Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 16

Scotland vs. Portugal, Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

England vs. South Africa, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

France vs. New Zealand, Stade de France, Paris.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

England host New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan in November. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Sunday, Nov. 17

Italy vs. Georgia, Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 1.40 p.m. UK [12.40 a.m. Monday AEST]

Wales vs. Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 1.40 p.m. UK [12.40 a.m. Monday AEST]

Friday, Nov. 22

France vs. Argentina, Stade de France, Paris.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ireland vs. Fiji, Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Wales vs. South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+ / S4C / BBC iPlayer. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Italy vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Turin.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 8.10 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Nov. 24

Scotland vs. Australia, Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 1.40 p.m. UK [12.40 a.m. Monday AEST]

England vs. Japan, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 4.10 p.m. UK [3.10 a.m. Monday AEST]

Friday, Nov. 30

Ireland vs. Australia, Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

How to watch: TNT Sports / discovery+. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Saturday AEST]

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

Six Nations: France vs. Wales, Stade de France, Paris. 8.15 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday, AEST]

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Six Nations: Scotland vs. Italy, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 2.15 p.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Six Nations: Ireland vs. England, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Six Nations: Italy vs. Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 2:15 p.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Six Nations: England vs. France, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45 a.m. AEST]

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Six Nations: Scotland vs. Ireland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 3.00 p.m. UK [2.00 a.m. Monday AEST]

Saturday, Feb 22, 2025

Six Nations: Wales vs. Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 2.15 a.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sundayb AEST]

Six Nations: England vs. Scotland, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London 4.45 p.m. [3.45 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Feb 23, 2025

Six Nations: Italy vs. France, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 3.00 p.m. [2.00 p.m. Monday AEST]

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Six Nations: Ireland vs. France, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 2.15 p.m. [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Six Nations: Scotland vs. Wales, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 4.45 p.m. [3.45 p.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Six Nations: England vs. Italy, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London 3.00 p.m. [2.00 a.m. Monday AEST]

Saturday, Match 15, 2025

Six Nations: Italy vs. Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 2.15 p.m. [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Six Nations: Wales vs. England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 4.45 p.m. [3.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Six Nations: France vs. Scotland, Stade de France, Paris. 8.00 p.m. UK [2.00 a.m. Sunday AEST]