England head coach Steve Borthwick has explained how he is empowering his players to take ownership of decisions and challenges after ex-England scrum-half Danny Care described life under Eddie Jones as "toxic."

Borthwick distanced his England approach from the one Care described under Jones in his autobiography "Everything Happens for a Reason: My Life in Rugby" which has been serialised in The Times.

In that, Care -- who won 101 Test caps -- said life under Jones, who coached England from 2015 to 2022, was "like a dystopian novel" and the players were "terrified."

Borthwick had a long association with Jones, having played under Jones at Saracens, coached under him at the 2015 World Cup with Japan and was then assistant coach under Jones with England at the 2019 World Cup.

Borthwick replaced Jones when he was sacked at the end of the 2022 autumn series. When asked about Care's comments, Borthwick said: "You know I'm not going to talk about somebody's experience and what they found. My focus is on the environment and culture here we're building with this team at this point in time. That's where I decide to put my attention."

Borthwick said he wants his senior players to take the lead in camp both on and off the field and help mould the younger generation breaking through.

"As we are developing this squad over this period, one thing we have with this squad is the age profile of this squad, is ensuring we are building a process of the players leading elements of the game, the players discussing elements of the game," Borthwick said.

Steve Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as England head coach in 2022. Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"In this campaign, in this series we've had a notable step forward in terms of the players speaking in team meetings, sharing their opinions. I think it's sign of the growth of this squad. It has also been modelled by some of the senior players within the group.

"I've said it before but I'll make sure I emphasise this, the senior players have enormous value to English rugby and continue to do so. While Dan Cole is later in his career and there will be a time in the future when we don't have Dan Cole in a shirt, his legacy will be there. Him modelling and showing everybody how you conduct yourself in an England squad is important to me. And he does that, he shows the younger players exactly how players speak on the training field, players solve challenges themselves."

Borthwick said he encourages player feedback on a daily basis.

"I'm trying to create an environment that is right for this group at this time," Borthwick said. "With respect, I finished England very early in 2020 and now we're here in 2024 and my focus and attention is on this team now and the environment I want to create."

England flanker Tom Curry, was asked about Care's comments.

"In all honesty, he's released a book and I can only give my opinion," Curry said. "Personally, I was OK. I had a lot of respect for Eddie. He brought me in when I was 18. He worked me hard but I always understood where he was coming from and I thought he tried to get the best out of me."

When asked how the two environments differ, Curry said: "I feel like Steve is good at understanding the down time and then getting you right up in the training. I think for me Steve understands the recovery side of it."

Earlier on Tuesday, Samu Kerevi -- who was coached by Jones at the Wallabies -- was asked about Jones' coaching style and said he wouldn't describe it as "terrifying."

"It's how you take it," Kerevi said. "I grew up in a different culture to what it is now in rugby. I've got a good relationship with Eddie. I think he puts pressure, not just on the players, but the staff. I think that's what Danny Care's talking about, but again, it's how you receive it. Whether you thrive under it."

