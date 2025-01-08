Open Extended Reactions

Danny Care has played over 380 games for Harlequins. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former England scrum-half Danny Care has confirmed he won't retire from rugby this season and will play a 20th campaign at club side Harlequins.

Care, 38, joined the London side in 2006 and has gone on to make a club record 386 appearances, winning two Premiership Rugby titles in 2012 and 2021.

"I will be at Harlequins next season, I ain't leaving. I love it too much, I can't give it up yet," Care told BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"Hopefully a few Quins fans will be happy with that. That game [34-34 draw against Leicester in December] probably reminded me again just how lucky I am, fortunate, to still play this game we love and to still play for the club that I love.

"I'm not going to give it up while I enjoy it."

Care retired from international rugby in March 2024 after a 16 year England career. Earlier that month, he became the sixth England player to win 100 caps in their Six Nations win over Ireland at Twickenham.