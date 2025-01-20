Wales appoint Sean Lynn as women's team head coach

Open Extended Reactions

Wales have appointed Sean Lynn as head coach of their senior women's team. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wales have appointed Sean Lynn as head coach of their women's senior side on a three-year contract, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed on Monday.

Lynn coached Gloucester-Hartpury to consecutive Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) titles in 2023 and 2024. He replaces Ioan Cunningham, who stood down last November after a lean year that saw wales win four of 11 games and finish last in the Women's Six Nations.

Lynn will remain in his role with the club side until the end of the PWR season and combine duties, taking charge of the national team for the first time against England on March 29.

"I'm Welsh and I'm coming home and you don't need me to tell you what this means to me," Lynn said in a statement. "Being the Wales head coach is the pinnacle and I look forward to taking on a role with a squad of talented and exciting players.

"We have a Six Nations campaign and Rugby World Cup to prepare for in what promises to be the biggest year in the history of Women's rugby. It's an exciting time with the prospect of a Test match against the Red Roses at the home of Welsh rugby, Principality Stadium, on March 29th.

"We have work to do but having coached, and coached against, the Welsh internationals in England, I know we have the players to make the nation proud."

Abi Tierney, WRU CEO, added: "Sean Lynn's appointment underlines the importance of and how we want the Wales Women's senior national side to progress. His ability as a coach is second to none as he has proved with two back-to-back titles in the PWR."