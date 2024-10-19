ESPN's Tom Hamilton caught up with Louis Rees-Zammit to discuss how the ex-Wales rugby star is adjusting to his new life in the NFL at the Jacksonville Jaguars. (2:40)

Louis Rees-Zammit was fresh off the practice field on the banks of St. Johns River in Jacksonville. His hair was slicked back with sweat and marks from his helmet visible on his forehead and neck. Without taking a moment, he had microphones in his face, fielding questions on a tumultuous 10 days that saw him pack up his home near Kansas City into six suitcases, fly 1,400 miles southeast to Jacksonville and shift positions from running back to wide receiver.

"The first game of American football I ever played was a month ago," Rees-Zammit said to those reporters in early September. "It's very challenging. I can feel that, but at the same time, this is my dream. I'm very determined to make this dream a reality and try and break into this team."

His 2024 has so far seen Rees-Zammit, 23, uproot his life as a world-class rugby player, and home in Penarth -- a town three miles south of Cardiff in Wales -- to chase his dream of cracking the NFL. It already has taken him from the International Player Pathway in Florida to signing with the Chiefs and going from that high to the heartbreak of being waived five months later. And now the journey has taken him to Jacksonville, as one of 17 players on the Jaguars' practice squad. Rees-Zammit is in the U.K. this week for the second of Jacksonville's two international games (vs. the Patriots, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network), but is not expected to suit up. "It's been a whirlwind of a couple of months, but I'm here now and I'm trying to improve as much as I can every day to be a better player and person. I've got to stay patient and trust the process," he told ESPN.

Rees-Zammit's journey elicits the question: Why? He could've stayed in rugby and established himself as one of the sport's great modern wingers; there were other options beyond the U.K.: He could've signed a monster deal in Japan or gone to France for big money to win the sport's biggest trophies.

But it always has been about family for Louis Rees-Zammit. He has a silhouette of his family tattooed on his wrist, alongside Zeus and other symbols of Greek mythology. When asked about his "why," he says it all comes back to his dad, Joe. The pair bonded over a mutual love of football, spending their Sundays on the couch, watching the NFL RedZone channel and young Louis dreaming of one day running out of the tunnel before an NFL game.

He remembers Joe's stories about his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders, and his own experience of playing American football for the Cardiff Tigers and Oxford Saints of the British American Football League in the 1980s.

"Making this switch to the NFL was a dream my dad would've loved to do. He couldn't, but he's out here with me every step of the way," Rees-Zammit told ESPN in September. He wants to show it's possible to go from rugby to the NFL. "I'm just ready to show everyone what I can do."

Rees-Zammit has spent the season on the Jags' practice squad, with the hopes of showing enough to be activated. AP Foto/Gary McCullough

There weren't supposed to be any surprises at the Vale Resort on Jan. 16. It was Wales' Six Nations squad naming day at their base 10 miles outside of Cardiff -- it's the day when the country's plans are laid out for the annual battle for northern hemisphere supremacy between England, Italy, France, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. But as noon ticked around, the squad announcement was delayed. Usually, reporters would receive the email with the 34 or so names written down, and then head coach Warren Gatland would appear and answer all manner of questions on his thought process.

At 12.37 p.m. that day, Rees-Zammit posted on his social media channels that he'd quit rugby. He was one of Wales' brightest talents -- the young winger was one of the best in the world in his position and one of the few guaranteed starters on Gatland's team. Rees-Zammit made the decision on Jan. 12 that he wanted to give the NFL's International Player Pathway Program (IPP) a go. The following day he scored in Gloucester's 21-20 win against Edinburgh.

It was a seismic announcement -- the sort that makes a reporter's phone blow up from contacts looking for the "real" reason Rees-Zammit had quit rugby to try his hand at the NFL.

Gatland received the news of Rees-Zammit's defection an hour before he was going to approve the squad announcement and then spoke to Rees-Zammit at about 12.30 p.m. "It was a little bit of a shock," Gatland said. "Things happened quickly." Later that evening after the shock of the announcement had quelled, Gatland told ESPN: "He will surprise a few people. He wants that dream."

play 1:20 Wales coach Gatland 'a little bit shocked' by Rees-Zammit's NFL switch Wales rugby union head coach Warren Gatland reacts to winger Louis Rees-Zammit quitting rugby to pursue a career in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit felt the timing was perfect -- despite his brilliance at rugby. He excelled in the 15-man code, scoring 38 tries in 69 for Gloucester, 14 in 31 for Wales and toured with the British & Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021. It was a prolific record, the sort that would put a player among the best in the sport. But there was always this itch.

"I've always known about the [IPP] program, the program's always known about me, but it was just about figuring a time out for me when I thought leaving rugby was the right time," Rees-Zammit told ESPN in March. "I've kind of done everything I've wanted to do in rugby. I maybe haven't won everything, but ... this was the perfect time for me." Worst-case scenario, if it didn't work out in the NFL, he'd come back to rugby where he'd have his pick of clubs.

Four days after he made his announcement, Rees-Zammit was off to Florida and the IPP.

"I didn't have time to even think about the decision. I was on a plane and straight into training," he said. "I haven't looked back since."

When he arrived in the U.S., Rees-Zammit immersed himself in the sport. He shared an apartment with Praise Olatoke, a Nigerian-Scottish sprinter and budding wide receiver, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. "Whenever we were at home, we just put the football on immediately and tried to continue to learn because we were playing catch-up," Rees-Zammit said.

There were 16 hopefuls in the 2024 IPP program, each knowing the 32 NFL clubs had a 17th roster spot on practice squads for an international player. Clubs were also allowed to promote an international practice squad player to their active rosters a maximum of three times per season, so the chances of game time were tangible, albeit slim.

Rees-Zammit is not the first to swap rugby for a chance at the NFL. Naas Botha -- the ex-South Africa fly-half -- had a trial with the Dallas Cowboys in 1983. Hayden Smith played for Saracens and the U.S. national team, alongside a season with the New York Jets as a tight end in the 2012 season.

The most notable graduate from the IPP is Jordan Mailata. He played second-grade (second-level) rugby league in Sydney, graduated through the IPP in 2018 and is a staple on the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive tackle. Others who went from the IPP to make active rosters include Jakob Johnson (Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders), Efe Obada (Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Washington), Sammis Reyes (Washington) and David Bada (Washington).

Rees-Zammit's credentials in rugby are of a world-class nature. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Others from rugby union have graduated from the IPP to be signed such as Alex Gray (Atlanta Falcons), Christian Scotland-Williamson (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Christian Wade (Buffalo Bills) but none played in the NFL. Wade's journey as a running back lasted from April 2019 through to April 2022, and though he scored a 65-yard touchdown in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, he is now back in rugby union playing in France. But the experience was jarring -- he was away from home, learning a new sport that others had played since childhood. "You do have to go to a dark place," Wade said. "It is not about going to a dark place once -- it is for months and years. And to be honest, the whole experience can be very lonely."

For Rees-Zammit, who stands 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds (1.88m, 94kg), one of the biggest questions was about his eventual position. "There's a lot of transferable skills from rugby that I can bring to the game," he told ESPN in March. He mentioned special teams, running back and wide receiver as options. He pored over clips of DeSean Jackson, formerly with the Eagles, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers and how they created unpredictable havoc with the ball in their hands. "I think the best thing is to be versatile and be able to play multiple positions."

There were early challenges, such as learning the playbook and how to run routes, along with the ability to scan the field amid the confines of a helmet. When Rees-Zammit broke the line in rugby, often it would be a sweeping move, dancing through defenders in a beautiful, destructive arc. His speed was one of his greatest strengths, running 100 meters in 10.44 seconds. But in the NFL his role was more start-stop-start. "In rugby, you're never having to accelerate fully and then decelerate immediately. I love running routes. I'm getting way smoother. You need to have your body under control."

One of the focuses for the head of the IPP program James Cook and his team was to teach the players to adapt their sporting instincts to their new craft rather than "unlearning what made them exceptional," as Cook puts it.

Amid the intense 10-week camp, the players all had March 20 circled. That was the pro day when they'd hope to impress scouts. The theme of the 2024 class was the need to be "uncommon." On the eve of the pro day, they were given hoodies. On the back was written: "Uncommon: 1. Not ordinarily encountered. 2. Remarkable, exceptional."

play 0:52 Hamilton: Rees-Zammit trying to make NFL dream a reality Tom Hamilton reacts to Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit's shock announcement that he is quitting the sport to join the NFL international player pathway.

On March 20, the group headed to the indoor practice facility at the University of South Florida, where 31 scouts from the 32 teams were in attendance (the Los Angeles Rams weren't there).

Rees-Zammit didn't get nervous before big rugby matches, but on that morning he says he felt butterflies. "I've always loved playing rugby, and I just play with no fear," he said at the time. "If I've got no fear, I know I'm going to task well. Now I've got to take the next step, get to the next thing."

The pro day started with taking the players' measurables: height, weight, wingspan. Then came the start of the physical tests with the bench press first up, as they were tested on how many reps they could do at 102.5kg (approximately 225 pounds). Rees-Zammit looked visibly frustrated after leaping 9 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump (which would have left him outside the top 30 for wide receivers at the NFL's annual scouting combine and 19th for running backs) and he reached 29 inches in the vertical jump.

But then came Rees-Zammit's specialty: the 40-yard dash. His nickname is "Rees-Lightning"; he has a lightning bolt tattooed on his right wrist. In 2021, he reached a speed of 24.2 mph while playing for Wales against Fiji -- the third-fastest recorded time in men's rugby. In his first attempt at the 40-yard dash amid the humidity of South Florida, he clocked a time of 4.5 seconds. He knew he could go faster. In his second run, he sprinted a time of 4.43 (one that would have ranked him as the fifth-fastest running back at the combine, or the 15th-fastest wide receiver). "Last week, I was getting some really good times," he told reporters at the pro day. "I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So it is what it is. It's just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast." He was also tested over the short shuttle, three-cone drill and then the positional drills as he ran routes in front of the 51 scouts in attendance.

After the players finished, the scouts flocked around the athletes. Rees-Zammit was asked about his family, whether he'd ever had surgery or sustained a concussion, had an agent, was on any medication or if he'd ever been in trouble with the law. He answered every question. Then the phone started ringing.

According to a source close to him, "over a dozen teams" showed interest in Rees-Zammit. When he spoke to ESPN in March before his pro day, Rees-Zammit laid out what he hoped for from a team: "That dream looks like finding a team that's right for me and has a plan. I think that's the biggest thing for me is having a plan with a team and being on the same page." He returned to the IMG base after the pro day late in the evening. By 2:45 the next morning he was in a car to the airport preparing to travel to interested teams. He visited the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were keen to meet him, per a source with knowledge of his market.

He had three other team visits planned but then came the call from the Kansas City Chiefs. Both Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach had been in touch. According to Cook, Veach told Rees-Zammit: "Coach Reid doesn't call everyone, he doesn't even call everyone on their 90-man roster when they go into training camp. So believe that we're all-in on this and we're committed to you."

Rees-Zammit attempted to make the Chiefs' roster but was unable to stick. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"Rees-Lightning has arrived" read the post from the Chiefs' Instagram account on March 29. Their "newest Chief from across the pond," as they put it, had signed a three-year deal. The back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions announced Rees-Zammit as a running back, wearing jersey No. 9. Even as he arrived at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs' facility, there was still interest from the Denver Broncos to see if they could persuade a late change of heart. Franchises were well aware of his potential.

"He first got on our radar at the end of the season," one AFC executive, whose team heavily scouted Rees-Zammit, told ESPN. "He was supposed to visit us before Kansas City signed him.

"The speed and athleticism is there. Open-field running and avoiding guys, that's what I saw as a strength. He's faster than the rugby guys he was running with."

He signed the contract in Kansas City alongside his father, Joe, mother, Maxine and older brother, Taylor. He was shown his seat in the locker room, positioned in between wide receiver Justyn Ross and linebacker Darius Harris. He received messages from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce welcoming him; he told Kelce -- who called him "super suave" on the New Heights podcast -- he was ready for the lateral pass whenever there was an opportunity. Jason Kelce said he hoped Rees-Zammit would take the world by "f---ing storm", and said if it worked out, he could be the most "marketable player of all time" while also talking up his appreciation of Rees-Zammit's immaculate teeth.

Then it was back to the U.K. -- back to regroup, and extend his visa, while training to get faster and stronger with a company called "Kaizen Rugby" before joining the Chiefs for their offseason workout program.

Upon his return to the U.S., Rees-Zammit immersed himself in Chiefs life. He went to Mahomes' informal camp at his home in Texas and spent time working one-on-one with the quarterback's trainer, Bobby Troupe. In early May, he stopped by the NFL draft in Detroit, then it was on to the 74-player rookie camp from May 4-6. Rees-Zammit was listed as a running back and made a notable contribution during an 11-on-11 period on May 5 when he steered himself through the defense for an impressive gain.

"It was amazing," Rees-Zammit said. "When there's open fields, I feel like I'm playing rugby again. I can use my awareness. When I am in space then, that's where I can cause the most damage."

Rees-Zammit's experience with the Chiefs was ultimately disappointing, though he impressed people throughout the organization. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Training camp at Missouri Western State University started on July 16. After a full day of training, Rees-Zammit would spend two hours in the evening, between 8-10 p.m., learning the playbook, and fast-tracking the process as best he could. "For me, he's been great," Dave Toub, Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, said ahead of the preseason game against the Jaguars. "I mean, he's doing a good job as a returner. He's got to continue to get better as a running back. He's got to learn stuff and pass blocking.

"We're going to try to do everything we can to bring him up to speed. I don't think there's any question he could do it. It's not about his toughness or anything like that."

Three dates were circled in Rees-Zammit's diary with the Chiefs facing the Jaguars on Aug. 10, the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17 and the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22. There was speculation over when Rees-Zammit would play -- in the end, he did a bit of everything. Against the Jaguars he played as a running back, kick returner and place-kicker, alongside being part of the punt coverage team. He finished with two carries for one yard, and also caught the only pass thrown his way for three yards while making a solo tackle on special teams. In the week leading up to the Lions' matchup, he was nursing a back injury but returned a punt for 27 yards and played some snaps as a wide receiver, though he made no catches in his debut at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I mean, playing with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, greatest tight end of all time, the greatest coach of all time, just being able to learn under those players and coaches was what I needed," he told ESPN.

He reflected on his progress after that game, telling reporters about how he was fine-tuning his pass blocking. "I'm not going to be the best player in the world overnight, so I've got to be patient and the more reps on the field I get, the better I'm going to get," Rees-Zammit said. "People try and put me down and stuff like that because I've had one game in my life, but I'm going to continue to work hard every day."

play 0:40 Louis Rees-Zammit: It's time to make my NFL dream a reality Former Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit says the time has come to make his NFL dreams a reality after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was in that final audition against the Bears on Aug. 22, that he recorded a career-high return of 36 yards. He had four carries as a running back for 21 yards. "We tried to get him the ball a little bit tonight, and he had some real positive yards," Reid said after the Bears matchup. "He's a heck of an athlete. It's just a matter of getting more familiar with it as he goes here. We'll see how everything works out for him."

But a day before the Chiefs' squad announcement on Aug. 27, footage emerged of JuJu Smith-Schuster wearing Rees-Zammit's No. 9 jersey. When the final 53 was revealed, Rees-Zammit was part of a group of players who were waived by the Chiefs.

By Aug. 28, he'd been signed to the Jaguars practice squad as their 17th spot, reserved for IPP graduates. Back at Chiefs headquarters, Veach faced reporters and explained what happened with Rees-Zammit.

"Yeah, we kept it open [the practice squad spot]. We wanted the kid to look at maybe some different opportunities as well," Veach said. "Pretty remarkable when you think about a player that doesn't have any pro American football experience. We were kind of thinking about it going through camp: Imagine not having any sort of foundational background, just to be thrown in and be doing one-on-one pass pros with a Drue Tranquill or a Nick Bolton. I mean that's pretty incredible."

Veach said Rees-Zammit's next step was to narrow in on a position. "For him, it will be just finding out that exact position, running back, maybe a big slot receiver. Think he does have some potential as a returner. I'm not so sure he couldn't be a kicker. I mean, he has an outstanding leg and with this new role [the NFL's newly introduced dynamic kickoff], he can do some different things, provide some versatility."

Over in Jacksonville, Rees-Zammit was adjusting to life in a new home and position. They Jaguars shifted him from running back to wide receiver. As he picked up the playbook, introduced himself to his teammates, and tried to take stock, it seemed he was still processing his journey. When the Chiefs were brought up, Rees-Zammit gave the slightest wince. It hurt him, but then came that resolute confidence in what he's doing.

"Maybe they just didn't see me as a running back and they didn't have time to see me as a wide receiver," he told ESPN in mid-September. "We've started the season, they're going for the three-peat and maybe they just didn't have time to develop me into a wide receiver, but it is what it is. They gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL, so I'm forever grateful for that.

"Now I'm at Jacksonville, buzzing because I get to play a position that I've always wanted to play and they've allowed me an opportunity to do that and I'm working hard every day to be the best player I can."

When Rees-Zammit spoke to ESPN in the week after the Jags' regular-season opener against the Dolphins, he was talking near the apartment he shares with his brother overlooking the beach. His parents have their apartment in the same block. It's a family effort, and their support is unconditional. They shared a moment on the Arrowhead Stadium field after his last game there, taking stock of what he'd achieved, but also taking a breath before the next push.

"My dad has been there through every moment of my career so far," Rees-Zammit said. "There're always ups and downs no matter what you do in life, but it's just about getting through those downs and creating more ups and being able to just be consistent."

Despite the Chiefs setback, Rees-Zammit's dream remains the same: He wants to crack the NFL. Before the Jaguars' first London game against the Chicago Bears last week, Rees-Zammit was on the sideline, seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and a montage played of him on the big screen at Tottenham's stadium. But once the action started, he was still a spectator in the crowd, just as he was at a Packers matchup with the New York Giants in 2022. In a sport where he's required to run fast, Rees-Zammit needs to stay patient.

"We're just going with the flow and I'm working my arse off to make this dream come true and make the team," he said. "So it's going to take a bit of time. I've got a bit of patience and got to stay patient with the process and hopefully, everything will work out fine. I know how far away the end goal is, how much work that's going to take and what it's going to take to reach that. I'm working as hard as I can every day and then we'll see what happens in the end."

NFL reporters Adam Teicher and Michael Di Rocco contributed to this report.