NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday night's NBA slate features eight games to choose from. However, the most interesting game on the slate features the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. While the Knicks have won both meetings this season, keep an eye on Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes. Quickley should be eager to deliver an exceptional performance against his former team. Barnes has also seen his usage rate has skyrocket since the Pascal Siakam trade as he continues to be featured in Toronto's offense.

Moody's favorite picks for Saturday

Jaden Ivey over 26.5 points and assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks' have been vulnerable defensively on the perimeter this season, which bodes well for Ivey. Detroit enters Saturday's matchup as 13.5-point underdogs, so the Pistons will have to be aggressive in order to make this game competitive. Ivey has surpassed this line in three of his past five games and is facing a Bucks that has allowed the fourth-most points per game to shooting guards this season.

Victor Wembanyama over 32.5 points and rebounds.

Wembanyama has averaged 23.2 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games. He should be well rested after sitting out the first game of the Spurs' back-to-back Friday. With a close spread and the second-highest total on the slate, this game should feature plenty of offense. San Antonio faces a Wizards team that ranks 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allows the third-highest effective field goal percentage in the league (57.3%).

Tyus Jones over 19.5 points and assists.

Jones has averaged 14.0 points and 6.7 assists over the past 15 games and could exceed those averages Saturday night. The Wizards face a Spurs team that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and have allowed the most points per game to point guards this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 15.5 assists and rebounds.

Hartenstein has surpassed this line in six of his past seven games while playing 28 or more minutes over that span. The Raptors have struggled defending centers since trading away Pascal Siakam earlier in the week and are still dealing with Jakob Poeltl's injury. Nikola Vucevic tallied seven assists and 14 rebounds Thursday night, which means Hartenstein should be able to have a great game.

Fred VanVleet over 26.5 points and assists.

The Utah Jazz are not a strong defensive team, ranking 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions, while allowing the most assists per game to point guards this season. Meanwhile, VanVleet has averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 assists in 34.3 minutes per game so far in January.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

3 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 28-13 (16-25-0)

Pistons: 4-37 (17-23-1)

Line: Bucks (-13.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Bucks (-1000), Pistons (+700)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 8, straight up 76%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Shoulder)

Pistons: Malcolm Cazalon, (GTD - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 27-13 (27-13-0)

Hornets: 9-30 (14-25-0)

Line: 76ers (-11.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: 76ers (-600), Hornets (+450)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 11.4, straight up 85%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 7-34 (18-22-1)

Wizards: 7-33 (19-20-1)

Line: Wizards (-2.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Spurs (+115), Wizards (-135)

BPI Projection: Wizards by 4.5, straight up 65%, 237.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Rest)

Wizards: None reported

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 24-15 (20-18-1)

Hawks: 18-23 (11-30-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-135), Hawks (+115)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.9, straight up 73%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 16-26 (21-21-0)

Knicks: 25-17 (23-18-1)

Line: Knicks (-7.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Raptors (+240), Knicks (-290)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.1, straight up 65%, 225.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 15-26 (17-24-0)

Bulls: 20-23 (21-21-1)

Line: Bulls (-7.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+250), Bulls (-310)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.8, straight up 56%, 224.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle)

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 22-21 (26-17-0)

Rockets: 19-21 (20-18-2)

Line: Rockets (-2.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Jazz (+110), Rockets (-130)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.9, straight up 53%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 28-13 (27-13-1)

Timberwolves: 30-11 (21-17-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Thunder (+125), Timberwolves (-145)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.3, straight up 51%, 235.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Illness)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)