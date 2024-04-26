Open Extended Reactions

While the UFL is a new league, that doesn't mean we don't have some knowledge that can prove useful for bettors looking to make a couple smart bets. Daniel Dopp and Matt Willis are here to break down what you need to know about betting on Week 5 of the UFL. Check back every Friday as Daniel and Matt take you all the way through to the UFL championship game on June 16.

Willis: Daniel, I hope you're able to flex those remote-handling fingers, and find a way to balance the multitude of things to watch this spring. Through the NBA and NHL playoffs, Draft season and the mystery of "Who Is Future Bluey's Baby's Father?" of the season three "Bluey" finale, we're getting some pretty compelling storylines in the United Football League.

Dopp: No Bluey spoilers please! My pups are only on season one of Bluey since we limit their screen time like responsible puppy parents. But you're not wrong! This weekend is a sports fans all-you-can-eat buffet of non-stop sportsing. Most specifically for us, we've officially reached the halfway point of the UFL's 8-game regular season. Any takeaways from last week before we look ahead?

Willis: You know I sit under the learning tree of one Bandit Heeler. But it doesn't take his level of wisdom to notice that scoring dramatically dropped off last week in the UFL. After games averaged more than 53 points in Week 3, we were down 18 points to 35.3 PPG in Week 4, a season-low.

Dopp: We've had a few quarterbacks miss some time, and we'll talk about one more later on in this column, so I wonder how much that could have to do with it? Let's hope the low scoring dip doesn't continue and we're back on the points bonanza this week. It's more fun to bet the overs anyways.

Alright, let's talk Week 5 lines. Give me some Willis wisdom for the Stallions-Defenders matchup.

Willis: Birmingham survived a squeaker in the rain over the D.C. Defenders thanks to a 46-yard field goal (how about that UFL kicking?) from one of the newest Stallions, Ramiz Ahmed. Birmingham is now 4-0 and this week makes the trek to Houston to take on the Roughnecks, who got in the win column last week over the still-winless Arlington Renegades. And my thought on both these teams is: let's not overreact to what we saw last weekend.

Sure, Houston's defense looked decent in the victory, but let's not forget that same defense allowed 34 points to an offensively-challenged Michigan Panthers team. And the Stallions scored only 20 points in their win over D.C., but that game was played in poor weather conditions, and Birmingham fumbled the ball away after getting inside the Defenders 15-yard line on both of their first two drives.

I like the Stallions -7.5 in this game, but I also like the over 42.5 as I could easily see B-Ham surpassing 30 points, and would consider a same-game parlay on the two to get you a +250 price.

Dopp: Couple quick takeaways here. UFL kicking is amazing and I love seeing these guys hit bombs -- shout-out to my hero, Jake Bates -- so it feels like a personal attack when you say the Panthers are offensively challenged. I loved the reasoning but I'm especially in for the SGP (+250).

Willis: From the only unbeaten in the UFL to the only winless team, the Arlington Renegades. The Brahmas are 3-1, but put up only 19 points last week. Quentin Dormady did look good in his first start of the season, and while the run game struggled against Michigan, it now gets to facie a Renegades defense that has allowed 4.6 yards per rush this season. Give me the Brahmas -2.5 on the road.

Dopp: The Renegades have been tough this year, but I thought the Brahmas looked much better in the second half with a noticeable rhythm for Dormady. He wasn't perfect, but with a game under his belt I think he helps carry them to a 4-1 record. That would mean the Renegades would start 0-5. Statistically, that is poor.

Willis: That's a nice way to put it. Sorry, Daniel, but bad news for your Michigan Panthers this week as E.J. Perry is out with an injury, so it's Danny Etling in at QB. Panthers games this season were already averaging a combined 32.3 PPG, now they're taking on a Memphis Showboats team that's averaging 3.8 yards per play this season, a yard worse than any other UFL team. They haven't reached 20 points this season, and their QB, Case Cookus, is also banged up. The total is the lowest of the week, but I think it should be even lower, so give me the under 40.5.

Dopp: Ugh... I hate being this guy. I don't want to be mean, but from an on-the-field performance perspective, Etling just isn't the guy. The dude plays his heart out but I'm totally with you on taking the under given the QB situation with each team. Give me the under as well.

UFL Championship Odds Birmingham Stallions +140 St. Louis BattleHawks +190 San Antonio Brahmas +600 D.C. Defenders +700 Michigan Panthers +1400 Memphis Showboats +1800 Houston Roughnecks +2800 Arlington Renegades +3300 Odds by ESPN BET

Willis: Daniel, any futures you have your eye on for this week? I'm impressed with the insertion of Jahcour Pearson, last season's XFL leading receiver for Seattle, into the St. Louis Battlehawks offense. AJ McCarron was 10 for 10 targeting Pearson last week, and if they can keep running the ball effectively, I think now is the time to get in on +190 for their UFL title odds.

Dopp: That offense is now ridiculous. AJ McCarron, who clearly looks like the most poised and confident passer in the UFL gets the best player in the league? When he already had Macell Ateman, Darrius Shepard and Hakeem Butler? I took the Stallions at +300 to start the season (now +140), but the Battlehawks offense looks like it has the ability to be lethal and I'd certainly consider those odds.

Okay Willis, let's wrap this up with a few player props that have been added to ESPN BET this week. That's right, player props are now in the app, just in case you didn't know. I've been deep into the NFL draft the last few days, so I'm going to ask you give us a few player props that we should consider this week.

Willis: There are four player props that caught my eye this week.

QB AJ McCarron over 242.5 Pass yards: McCarron has only gone over this number once this season; 248 yards in Week 2. But he was amazing last week with Pearson in the lineup, going 35-for-45 overall, including the aforementioned 10 out of 10 when targeting Pearson. The Defenders have the second-worst pass defense in the league, and Luis Perez threw for 290 against them two weeks ago, followed by Matt Corral putting up 240 in poor weather conditions last week.

RB Jacob Saylors over 43.5 Rush yards: Right back to the Battlehawks well. Saylor got 15 of the team's 17 rushing attempts last week, going for 104 yards. Mataeo Durant had been getting the bulk of the rush attempts early this season, but he didn't practice Wednesday and his status is uncertain. Backup Wayne Gallman II got only two rushing attempts in each of his past two games after being the lead back in Week 1.

RB T.J. Pledger IV over 28.5 Rush yards: I know what you're saying, "Willis, you're so boring taking all these overs." First, you watch your mouth. Second, this could be blowout city for undefeated Birmingham against 1-3 Houston. C.J. Marable has the higher over/under, but Pledger has gotten double-digit carries in three straight weeks, getting at least 30 rush yards each week.

QB Luis Perez under 190.5 Pass yards: Here's the under you've been craving. Last week against San Antonio, the Michigan duo of E.J. Perry and Danny Etling combined for 182 pass yards on 27 attempts. The week prior, AJ McCarron had 152 yards on 27 attempts. Week before that, Case Cookus had 194 pass yards on 31 attempts. Perez is averaging 220 pass yards per game this season, but I think the Brahmas defense will slow that down and keep him under this number.

Dopp: Willis, you're amazing as always. Appreciate your insight and for not ruining season two of Bluey for me. You're a true friend!

Don't forget to love each other, be kind to yourself, enjoy the games and we'll see everyone next week!

