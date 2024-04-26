The first round of the NBA playoffs continues on Friday with three games. The game I'm most anticipating is between the Mavericks and Clippers in Dallas. The Mavericks' defense stepped up in Game 2, and I'm curious to see if that translates to a pivotal Game 3.
When a series is tied at one, Game 3 carries a lot of weight, serving as an important indicator of how the rest of the series will unfold. Historically, the winner of Game 3 advances to the next round nearly 74% of the time. There's one prop bet I like from that game, in addition to two from the other games.
Let's get into it.
Kawhi Leonard over 31.5 points, rebounds and assists. He has been underwhelming in this series after missing Game 1 due to an injury. However, I believe this line is too low for a player of Leonard's caliber. This season, he has averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. Also, the Mavericks rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed, rebounds allowed and assists allowed per game. Both teams face enormous pressure in Game 3, and in such scenarios, NBA teams often rely heavily on their star players.
Damian Lillard over 37.5 points and assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Friday's game due to a left calf strain and Khris Middleton is dealing with a sprained right ankle. The Bucks have only had their top three players available for five of their last 35 games. Lillard has surpassed this total in every game in this series. Also, he has exceeded it in four out of five games played without Antetokounmpo this season. The Bucks will be eager to bounce back in Game 3, and Lillard is expected to be a key contributor.
Anthony Edwards OVER 24.5 points. He exceeded this line in Game 1 and fell short in Game 2, but the Timberwolves still have a commanding 2-0 lead. While Devin Booker struggled to defend Edwards in Game 1, Bradley Beal performed better in Game 2. The Timberwolves are likely to make adjustments, and given the importance of Friday's game, I anticipate Edwards bouncing back nicely on the road. He has surpassed this line in 60% of his games this season.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
East first round - Game 3
5:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 49-33 (35-47-0)
Pacers: 47-35 (44-36-2)
Line: Pacers (-6.5) Total: 223.5
Money Line: Bucks (+210), Pacers (-255)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.9, straight up 74%, 218.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Illness); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Calf)
Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT - Shoulder)
LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
West first round - Game 3
8 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Clippers: 51-31 (38-44-0)
Mavericks: 50-32 (49-33-0)
Line: Mavericks (-4.5) Total: 213.5
Money Line: Clippers (+150), Mavericks (-175)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2, straight up 57%, 212.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee)
Mavericks: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Back); Olivier-Maxence Prosper, (OUT - Ankle); Tim Hardaway Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Greg Brown III, (OUT - Personal)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns
West first round - Game 3
10:30 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
Records (Against the Spread)
Timberwolves: 56-26 (40-39-3)
Suns: 49-33 (37-44-1)
Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 208.5
Money Line: Timberwolves (+180), Suns (-215)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.9, straight up 53%, 209.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hip); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)