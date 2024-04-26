Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues on Friday with three games. The game I'm most anticipating is between the Mavericks and Clippers in Dallas. The Mavericks' defense stepped up in Game 2, and I'm curious to see if that translates to a pivotal Game 3.

When a series is tied at one, Game 3 carries a lot of weight, serving as an important indicator of how the rest of the series will unfold. Historically, the winner of Game 3 advances to the next round nearly 74% of the time. There's one prop bet I like from that game, in addition to two from the other games.

Let's get into it.