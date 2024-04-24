The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing.
In the East, the Boston Celtics hold a 1-0 lead on the Miami Heat, who face the longest series odds after losing star forward Jimmy Butler to injury. The New York Knicks are up 2-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic trail the Cleveland Cavaliers two games to none, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are tied at a game apiece.
In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a 1-0 edge on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Phoenix Suns are down two games to none against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers are down 0-2 to the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are tied up at 1-1.
The NBA Finals will begin June 6 on ABC.
