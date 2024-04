2024 NBA Finals MVP odds Tatum, Jokic lead favorites

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have arrived which means the NBA Finals are just a few months away. And with so many playoff-related betting markets available to choose from at ESPN BET, expect plenty of attention on the Finals MVP futures market in what could be one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in recent years.

As we get set for the first weekend of playoff basketball here are the latest NBA odds to win Finals MVP.

Odds are accurate as of publication time. For most up-to-date odds go to ESPN BET

Jayson Tatum, Celtics +185

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets +260

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 13-1

Jaylen Brown, Celtics 18-1

Anthony Edwards, Bucks 18-1

Jalen Brunson, Knicks 18-1

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics 19-1

Luka Doncic, Mavericks 20-1

Jamal Murray, Nuggets 30-1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 33-1

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers 50-1

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers 50-1

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves 50-1

Joel Embiid, 76ers 60-1

James Harden, Clippers 60-1

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks 60-1

Paul George, Clippers 75-1

Damian Lillard, Bucks 75-1

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers 75-1

Kevin Durant, Suns 100-1

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers 100-1

Pascal Siakam, Pacers 125-1

Devin Booker, Suns 150-1

LeBron James, Lakers 150-1

Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets 150-1

Anthony Davis, Lakers 150-1

Derrick White, Celtics 150-1

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets 150-1

Khris Middleton, Bucks 150-1

Chet Holmgren, Thunder 150-1

Jrue Holiday, Celtics 200-1

Darius Garland, Cavaliers 200-1

Jalen Williams, Thunder 300-1

Bradley Beal, Suns 300-1

Paolo Banchero, Magic 400-1

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers 500-1

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves 500-1

Brook Lopez, Bucks 500-1

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks 500-1

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers 500-1

Franz Wagner, Magic 500-1

Ivica Zubac, Clippers 500-1

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers 500-1

Josh Giddey, Thunder 500-1

Josh Hart, Knicks 500-1

Myles Turner, Pacers 500-1

Naz Reid, Timberwolves 500-1

OG Anunoby, Knicks 500-1