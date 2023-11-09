Indian sports LIVE: Archers strike gold at Asian Championships

Open Extended Reactions

GOLD: The Indian women's compound team are Asian champions!

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur have just beaten their Chinese Taipei opponents 234-233 to win the Asian Championships. A golden start to the day, this! The Indian trio are now the -

- World champions

- Asian Games Champions

- Asian Championships gold medallists

Jyothi and Parneet will be back in action shortly as they face off in an all-Indian compound women's individual final.

What are the Indian sports main events on November 9, 2023?