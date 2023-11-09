Indian sports LIVE: Archers strike gold at Asian Championships

Hello and welcome to ESPN India's daily live blog that will keep you updated on all things in and around Indian sport - the wins, the defeats, the ins and outs, the newcomers and veterans, in India and across the globe. From early in the morning to late at night, we've got you covered.
GOLD: The Indian women's compound team are Asian champions!
The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur have just beaten their Chinese Taipei opponents 234-233 to win the Asian Championships. A golden start to the day, this! The Indian trio are now the -
- World champions
- Asian Games Champions
- Asian Championships gold medallists
Jyothi and Parneet will be back in action shortly as they face off in an all-Indian compound women's individual final.
What are the Indian sports main events on November 9, 2023?
It's the final day of the Asian Archery Championship and we've got plenty of Indian interest. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur will face off in the women's Compound final, while Abhishek Verma will be in action in the men's compound bronze medal play-off.
Ramit Tandon produced a big upset by beating third-seeded Frenchman Victor Crouin in the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup and will hope to pull off another upset today when he takes on the top seed and world no.1 Mostafa Asal in the semifinal today.
We're likely to see more developments on the ongoing AIFF vs Shaji Prabhakaran tussle. The Indian football federation sacked Shaji, it's general secretary, due to a "breach of trust" and the latter shot back saying "charging me for 'breach of trust' is a massive allegation." Expect plenty more to come out today.
Speaking of Indian football, we have two I-League matches in store: Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA (2pm) and Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC (7pm). It's early days in the I-League but Gokulam could climb to the top spot if they win by four or more goals today.
Today is also day three of the National Junior Athletics Championships going on in Coimbatore. A couple of meet records were broken yesterday, we'll keep you updated with all the big developments from today.