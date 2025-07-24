Open Extended Reactions

After nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore returns for "Happy Gilmore 2." The Adam Sandler-led golf sequel debuts on Friday. Ahead of its release, what are the most-searched sports movies of all time in the United States? Since Google Trends data started in 2004, these are America's most search-friendly sports stories on screen.

1. "Cars"

This 2006 Pixar classic was a hit with all ages, grossing $462 million worldwide. A hotshot rookie race car named Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) gets stranded in a run-down town and learns that winning isn't everything. The movie is still popular nearly two decades after its theatrical release. Over the years, "Cars" and its successful sequels have produced countless memes that have introduced new audiences to the magic.

Lightning McQueen comes hood-to-hood with a group of characters who represent the roots of stock car racing and provide a link to Lightning's late coach and mentor, Doc Hudson. Disney/Pixar

2. "Rocky"

"Rocky" is the ultimate underdog story. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is a Philadelphia boxer who gets an opportunity to fight the world heavyweight champion. This film spawned the most successful sports franchise of all time. Though the original came out in 1976, Hollywood is still pumping out spin-off movies set in this universe ("Creed," "Creed II" and "Creed III").

3. "Space Jam"

At the height of Michael Jordan's popularity, the NBA legend teamed up with the Looney Tunes in this live-action/animated film. The Looney Tunes must defeat the Monstars (who steal the basketball abilities of Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Shawn Bradley) to earn their freedom, so they enlist the help of Jordan. The movie grossed $231 million worldwide and became a classic thanks to its fun story and incredible soundtrack. A sequel starring LeBron James ("Space Jam: A New Legacy") was released in 2021.

Bill Murray as himself huddled with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan in the 1996 classic "Space Jam." Warner Bros./Getty Images

4. "The Karate Kid"

Released in 1984, "The Karate Kid" is about a teenager who moves to a new town and learns karate from a martial arts master to stand up to his bullies. The film was a huge success, leading to three sequels, a 2010 remake and a recent spin-off TV series ("Cobra Kai").

Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from the 1984 film "The Karate Kid." Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

5. "The Sandlot"

"The Sandlot" grossed only $32.4 million, but it became a cult classic and is still discussed today despite being over 30 years old. This film takes place in the summer of 1962 and follows a group of kids who play baseball and undergo a series of adventures.

The "Sandlot" crew in a scene from the 1993 coming-of-age film. Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

6. "Creed"

Nearly 10 years after the final movie in the "Rocky" franchise was released, "Creed" served as a modern spin-off. Balboa (Stallone) is a mentor and trainer to Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late friend Apollo Creed. The film grossed $174 million worldwide and spawned two sequels.

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone star in "Creed," a favorite boxing movie for some Olympic hopefuls. Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros/AP Images

7. "Rocky Balboa"

The final "Rocky" movie takes place 30 years after the original. Balboa (Stallone) comes out of retirement for one more fight against the reigning heavyweight champion, Mason "The Line" Dixon (Antonio Tarver). When the film came out, there hadn't been a "Rocky" installment in 16 years, which led to a lot of hype. It ultimately grossed $156 million.

Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Tarver appear in a fight scene from the 2006 film "Rocky Balboa." Everett Collection

8. "The Blind Side"

"The Blind Side" tells the supposed true story of Michael Oher, who goes from a homeless child to an All-American football player and first-round pick in the NFL draft with the support of his adoptive family. The Oscar-winning movie grossed $309 million. In reality, Oher recently alleged that the Tuohy family never adopted him, but instead tricked him into a conservatorship that allowed them to get rich using his likeness. Last year, a judge ended the conservatorship.

Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock face off in a scene from the 2009 film "The Blind Side." Courtesy of Warner Bros.

9. "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

Back in 2006, a comedy starring Will Ferrell was a guaranteed box-office smash and "Talladega Nights" was no exception, grossing $163 million. The film is about top-ranked NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby (Ferrell) and teammate Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), who are on top of the world until a French Formula One driver (Sacha Baron Cohen) changes everything.

10. "Remember the Titans"

This is the true story of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) and his Virginia high school football team, who come together after the school board forces an all-white school to integrate with an all-Black school. The film grossed $137 million worldwide and has become a perennial sports favorite in the years since its release.