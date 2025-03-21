Cole Kirst lays out to score a great goal as Halifax continues to pour it on against Saskatchewan. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

The march to May continues, with key matchups on the docket as the playoff picture takes shape. Check here for standings.

Seven games are on the docket again this weekend, including a pair of contests for the league-leading Buffalo Bandits: Friday they host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+), and Saturday they visit the Albany FireWolves (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

What are the other big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 21

Ottawa Black Bears at Halifax Thunderbirds | 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Buffalo Bandits | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Buffalo Bandits at Albany FireWolves | 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Wings at Toronto Rock | 7 p.m.

San Diego Seals at Calgary Roughnecks | 9 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 23

Colorado Mammoth at Ottawa Black Bears | 3 p.m.

Key storylines for Week 17

Black Bears at Thunderbirds: Halifax has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games to jump into a tie for third place, and that run includes a 14-9 win against the Black Bears in Ottawa. The Black Bears are headed another way, with five losses in the past six games after starting the season 4-2.

Bandits vs. Desert Dogs, FireWolves: This is a big weekend for Buffalo, as the club looks to bolster its lead atop the standings. From a player standpoint, Dhane Smith is currently fifth in NLL scoring with 91 points, and he can make up serious ground on scoring leader Connor Fields, who is idle this weekend.

Wings at Rock: Philly is on a six-game losing streak, the longest by any team this season and tied for the longest such streak in franchise history. Can they extend Toronto's home record to 1-6 this season to break the skid?

Seals at Roughnecks: San Diego is in a tie for fifth place in the standings, but face off against a Calgary team that is also hungry for playoff positioning.

Swarm at Warriors: Georgia is 5-2 on the road this season, and will look to break out of the tie with San Diego by notching another road W in Vancouver. The hosts are just a game behind Lyle Thompson & Co., so this game takes on extra meaning as the race to the playoffs continues.

Mammoth at Black Bears: Tied with Halifax in third place, Colorado will be watching Ottawa's Friday game closely to see whether they need to keep pace with the Thunderbirds or if they can establish a gap for that seed. Every point is critical, but that's especially true for Colorado given that its next three games are against Buffalo and Saskatchewan (twice).

Top plays from Week 16