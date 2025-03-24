Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the 2024-25 NLL season is complete, and two teams have clinched their spots in the playoffs.

The two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits will be back in the postseason tourney again, and the Saskatchewan Rush are the first team to officially join them.

Check here for the updated standings after Week 17. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's games

Halifax Thunderbirds 17, Ottawa Black Bears 16

A back-and-forth tilt ultimately went to the hosts in Nova Scotia. Graeme Hossack paced the Thunderbirds with three goals and two assists, while Jeff Teat posted a sock trick and four assists in a losing effort for Ottawa. As a result of the Black Bears' loss, the Rush clinched a playoff berth.

Buffalo Bandits 13, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 10

Buffalo raced out to a 11-2 lead at halftime, and that was enough of a cushion to hold off a furious second-half rally by the visiting Desert Dogs. Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne combined for four goals an 11 assists, while Jonathan Donville had three goals and three assists for Las Vegas. With the win, the Bandits clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Saturday's games

Albany FireWolves 11, Buffalo Bandits 10 (OT)

A thrilling matchup between the two championship contenders from last season went beyond regulation, ended by rookie Dyson Williams 8:08 into the overtime period. Williams finished with a hat trick and one assists. Josh Byrne had the game-tying goal late in the fourth quarter, along with six assists in the game.

Toronto Rock 15, Philadelphia Wings 8

It was Marvel superhero night in Toronto, and the hosts looked like it, charging out to an 8-2 halftime lead and never looking back. Chris Boushy led the way for the victors with a hat trick and three assists, while Sam LeClair scored three goals for Philly.

San Diego Seals 16, Calgary Roughnecks 12

The Seals are getting hot at the right time of the season. After scoring 20 in last week's win over the Desert Dogs, they pumped in 16 to take another hard-fought win. Wes Berg didn't quite match last week's sock trick, but did score five tallies and assisted on three others. Calgary was led by Tanner Cook, who scored four goals and added one assist.

Vancouver Warriors 15, Georgia Swarm 13

In a clash with serious playoff ramifications, the host Warriors emerge victorious to run their record to 7-7, equal to that of the Swarm. Keegan Bal was involved in 12 of Vancouver's 15 goals (three goals, nine assists), while Lyle Thompson finished with four goals and two assists for Georgia.

Sunday's game

Ottawa Black Bears 14, Colorado Mammoth 9

After a tough loss to the Thunderbirds on Friday, the Black Bears rebounded with a statement win over the visiting Mammoth, who fall to 8-6. It was another Jeff Teat game, as the Ontario native finished the contest with five goals and four assists. Colorado's Ryan Lee popped for eight points (three goals, five assists).