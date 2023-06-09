The red and white helmet was a one-off creation for the Monaco Grand Prix, in which Charles Leclerc finished sixth. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The Formula One helmet worn by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his home Monaco Grand Prix last month sold for a record €306,000 ($329,960) in an auction to raise funds for flood victims in Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said in a statement on Thursday that the amount made it the highest-priced racing helmet ever auctioned.

A 1990 helmet worn by Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna, with the team radio still in it, set the previous record in 2019 when it sold for €162,000.

Leclerc's race suit fetched €61,200, his boots went for €20,400 and his gloves sold for €42,000 in a 'Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna' charity auction that raised a total of €429,600.

The signed red and white Bell HP77 helmet was a one-off item created for the Monaco race, in which Leclerc finished sixth.

Fifteen people died in floods that hit the northern Italian region in May when torrential rain caused more than 20 rivers to burst their banks and sent water cascading through towns and villages.

Ferrari's home grand prix at Imola was called off, with Monaco the next race on the calendar.