Williams has announced that American driver Logan Sargeant will remain at the team next year as Alex Albon's teammate.

Sargeant was the only Formula One driver to finish the 2023 season without their future confirmed for 2024, with Williams team principal James Vowles saying at the final race in Abu Dhabi that a decision had not yet been made.

On Friday, five days after the final race, Williams confirmed that the 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida would remain at the team next year.

Logan Sargeant will continue at Williams following his rookie season spent with the team. Getty

"I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season," Vowles said. "Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

"We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Sargeant scored just one point in his rookie F1 season after he was promoted into tenth place at the United States Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified for technical infringements.

A series of accidents, including a chassis-breaking crash during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, cast doubt over his future, but Williams always maintained that it continued to see potential in Sargeant.

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season," Sargeant said. "It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

"We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year." Sargeant will continue to race alongside Albon next year, who scored 27 of Williams 28 points in 2023.

The announcement means all 20 seats on the F1 grid have been confirmed for next year, with the season due to get underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.