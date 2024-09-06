Open Extended Reactions

Oliver Bearman made is Formula One debut with Ferarri. Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images

Oliver Bearman will make his Haas debut early as Kevin Magnussen's replacement at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari reserve driver Bearman, who made his Formula One debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Carlos Sainz had appendicitis, is racing for Haas full-time in 2025.

The 19-year-old will step into racing duties early in place of Magnussen, who picked up his 12th penalty point over a rolling year period at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1's rules state doing so comes with an automatic one-race ban.

Magnussen is in his final set of races with Haas after having failed to secure a race seat for next season.

Bearman and Alpine's Esteban Ocon are signed up to race for Haas in 2025.

Bearman has taken part in practice sessions for Haas at Imola, Barcelona, Silverstone and Budapest this year so far.

The Englishman will still be Ferrari's reserve driver for the race weekend, meaning Haas will need to confirm a potential stand-in for him on the unlikely chance he is called on as he was in Saudi.