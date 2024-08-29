Open Extended Reactions

MONZA, Italy -- Formula One's Safety Car crashed into the barriers during a customary test run of the Monza circuit ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Safety Car, an Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, ran across the asphalt at the famous Parabolica hairpin at the end of the circuit and slammed side-on into the barriers.

While F1 teams conduct media duties on Thursdays, the Safety Car does a high-speed test of the circuit completing systems checks and fast laps to ensure it is ready for use during the weekend.

Long-time Safety Car driver Bernd Mayländer and his passenger Richard Darker were unhurt in the crash.

The FIA said the incident is being investigated and "will not impact the weekend's event" as there is another Safety Car at the circuit.

The Safety Car is used during races to slow the pace of cars when there is a cautionary period.