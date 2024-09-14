Lando Norris finishes 17th in Q1 after aborting his final lap of the session in Azerbaijan. (1:28)

Lando Norris will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 17th place after a mistake in qualifying delivered a significant blow to his title hopes.

The McLaren driver was knocked out of the first session of qualifying (Q1) after running wide at Turn 16 on his final lap and beyond the white line defining the edge of the track.

He then aborted his lap, meaning his first attempt in Q1, which was only good enough for 17th fastest, stood as his best effort from the session.

The bottom five drivers get knocked out of qualifying in Q1 and therefore Norris did not progress to the Q2 or Q3 to fight for the upper positions on the grid.

Lando Norris will start Sunday's race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 17th place on the grid.

Norris is 62 points off Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship after clawing back 16 points from the Red Bull driver at the last two rounds.

He needs to maintain a similar advantage over Verstappen at the remaining eight rounds in order to overhaul the advantage of his title rival, but starting from 17th will make it very difficult for him to do so this weekend in Azerbaijan.

The Q1 elimination was Norris' first of the season and his first since last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix.