Fernando Alonso has an intestinal infection. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will miss his second media day in as many weeks on Thursday after receiving specialist treatment in Europe for an intestinal infection between races.

Alonso opted out of his usual media commitments on the Thursday ahead of last weekend's Mexico Grand Prix after feeling unwell.

He took part in Sunday's race, albeit retiring due to brake issues, but then flew back to Europe for specialist treatment ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, Aston Martin confirmed Alonso would also miss Brazil's media day this Thursday as he travels to São Paulo from Europe.

"The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing," a team statement said.

Alonso took part in his 400th race weekend in Mexico.