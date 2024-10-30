Open Extended Reactions

Former Ferrari strategy head Inaki Rueda has joined the Sauber team as sporting director in a move that reunites the Spaniard with his former boss Mattia Binotto.

Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team in 2026, announced the news on Wednesday ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit.

The Swiss-based team said Rueda will take over from Beat Zehnder, who has been with Sauber since the 1980s and moves to the heritage side of the company.

"In his new position, Rueda will be responsible for overseeing all sporting activities, managing the relationship with the FIA and all regulations matters trackside," they added.

Former head of track engineering Giampaolo Dall'Ara, who had left to run his own consultancy, returns as head of race engineering.

Binotto started at Sauber in August, after decades at Ferrari, as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer with Jonathan Wheatley due to join from Red Bull next year as principal.