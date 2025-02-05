Open Extended Reactions

Two days of Pirelli tyre testing -- featuring Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri -- have come to an end at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The test represented a third opportunity for Hamilton to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car following his blockbuster move from Mercedes over the winter.

Run plans were dictated by Pirelli and dedicated to the development of a new generation of tyres that will be used after F1's next major regulation change in 2026.

Hamilton split Ferrari's track time with new teammate Leclerc on both days, driving a version of last season's SF-24 that had been modified to simulate the change in driving characteristics expected under the 2026 regulations.

Hamilton completed 161 laps over the two days, setting a fastest time of 1:15.930 on Tuesday. Leclerc had near identical mileage, with 160 laps, and a fastest time of 1:14.971 on the second day.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested the Pirelli tyres ahead of their introduction in 2026. Pirelli

On Tuesday, Norris completed 159 laps in a modified McLaren MCL60 with a best time of 1:15.215, while teammate Piastri's lap count totalled 152 laps on Wednesday with a fastest lap of 1:15.815.

Pirelli stressed the lap times had "no real significance" as the programmes set out by the tyre manufacturer were different for each team and driver.

The test was Ferrari's second visit to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the space of two weeks, following a private test last week. Hamilton crashed on the second day of the private test but was unhurt in the incident.

Prior to that, Hamilton had completed his first 30 laps in a Ferrari at the team's own test track, Fiorano, during a three-day introduction to its factory in Maranello.

His next track outing is expected to be at Ferrari's launch on Feb. 19 when the team will have the opportunity to shakedown its 2025 car at Fiorano.

All ten of F1's teams will then travel to Bahrain for preseason testing from February 26 to February 28 ahead of the first race of the season in Australia on March 16.

Pirelli's 2026 tyre testing continues next week in Jerez, Spain, with Alpine on track for two days and McLaren and Mercedes both completing one day each.