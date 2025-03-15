Lando Norris and Max Verstappen react to qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix after McLaren secured one-two on the grid. (0:34)

MELBOURNE -- McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri say the rules of engagement between the two of them are clear as they prepare to start the season-opening Australian Grand Prix alongside each other at the front of the grid.

Norris' best lap was 0.084 seconds faster than Piastri's in Saturday's qualifying session, ensuring he will start from pole position on Sunday's grid.

Towards the end of last year, McLaren asked Piastri to support Norris in his title battle against Max Verstappen, and also reviewed its 'papaya rules' after the two teammates fought over the lead on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren has confirmed its drivers start the new season on an equal footing within the team, and Norris said there are clear rules about racing wheel to wheel.

Oscar Piastri has a chance to become the first Australian to win or podium at a home grand prix as he starts on the front row for Sunday's race. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"There's obviously been discussions, because we're prepared," Norris said. "We know we're going to have a lot more of this kind of thing over the course of the season and there are clearly rules we cannot cross. Both cars will always have to stay in the race and that kind of thing.

"We're both competitors, that's clear. We both want to fight for a win and fight for victories, that's clear. But there's just boundaries, you know, around the car.

"It's just a little bit more space here and there. We're free to race, we're free to try and win races.

"What won us the constructors' championship last year was how we helped one another out, and how we kept things clean, and there was order when there needed to be. But a lot of that was very much later in the season and when external things were happening.

"At the minute, there is none of that. It's good, we're both excited. Of course we'll have our morning talks [ahead of the race], but we'll wait and see."

Piastri added: "We're free to race each other. I obviously want to win the race as much as Lando does, I think he summed it up very well.

"I think in any team, not just McLaren, obviously the number one rule is to have no contact, and to give each other space. That's no different.

"Obviously if there's opportunities for either of us to take advantage of certain situations, then we will. We're free to do that.

"Ultimately, we are racing for the team, it's a very important thing for us, and I think, we said numerous times last year, I think the teamwork that we showed as drivers but also as a team is what won us the constructors' championship last year.

"I think it's important to recognise that fact. I think obviously the car has been strong for a while now, but I think also the team is very strong. That's as good as I can put it."

The two McLaren drivers held a 0.3 second gap over their nearest competitor, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while the performance Ferrari showed in Friday practice failed to translate into a fight for pole position on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc, who qualified seventh ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in eighth, was nearly 0.7 seconds off the pace of the McLarens. Norris said he expected Ferrari to be closer, but warned against reading too much into the first qualifying session of a 24-race season.

"I did expect Ferrari to be a bit quicker," Norris said. "Whether or not that's because they didn't put good laps in or because they just struggled a bit more with the car, I don't know -- go ask them.

"But I think we all expected Ferrari to be a bit quicker. They have been quicker, and just as quick as us the whole weekend so far, so it's more that they just didn't perform in qualifying for whatever reason."