2025 F1 circuits: Their history, stats and why they're special

Nate Saunders explains why Ferrari will have their best shot at a constructors championship in years in the 2025 F1 season. (1:01)

The 2025 Formula 1 season is made up of 24 rounds, in 21 countries, across 13 time zones and six continents. For the drivers, every stop on the calendar boasts a unique challenge, for the fans in the stands or watching from home, every circuit offers novel visuals and perspectives.

So what makes every racetrack on the schedule special? If you're lucky enough to have a race ticket, which grandstand or hillside (or, in Monaco, swanky hotel) should you watch from? And why do drivers love (or loathe) every circuit on the calendar?

ESPN's Laurence Edmondson, Nate Saunders and Austin Lindberg go round by round through 2025, from Abu Dhabi to Zandvoort, with the stats and the history behind some of racing's most treasured tarmac, to help illustrate what makes every stop this season unique.

Jump to a grand prix: Australia | China | Japan | Bahrain | Saudi Arabia | Miami | Emilia Romagna | Monaco | Spain | Canada | Austria | Britain | Belgium | Hungary | Netherlands | Italy | Azerbaijan | Singapore | United States | Mexico City | São Paulo | Las Vegas | Qatar | Abu Dhabi

Dates: March 13-16

Circuit: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit; Melbourne, Australia

First F1 race: 1996

Lap record: 1:24.125, Michael Schumacher (2004)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (4)

Most recent winner: Carlos Sainz

What makes it special: A parkland circuit with a mix of fast corners and unforgiving walls. The Australian hosts also provide the perfect party atmosphere to start the season.

What the drivers say about it: "The atmosphere in Melbourne is always unreal, and the track is fun and fast." -- Daniel Ricciardo

Where to watch from: Turns 9 and 10. It's the fastest section of the circuit with very little margin for error. The direction change underlines the remarkable performance of an F1 car, and there is a general admission area on the outside of Turn 9 for easy viewing.

Dates: March 20-23

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit; Shanghai, China

First F1 race: 2004

Lap record: 1:32.238, Michael Schumacher (2004)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (6)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: The enormous spiraling opening corner and an iconic pit building with two covered bridges spanning the pit straight.

What the drivers say about it: "When I think of the race in Shanghai, I always remember the impressive towers on the main straight and the cool paddock buildings by the lake. It's definitely a circuit with a special character and its own personality." -- Nico Hülkenberg

Where to watch from: Turns 1, 2 and 3. The long right hander at Turn 1 and Turn 2 switches back at Turn 3, providing a challenge unlike any other on the F1 calendar. New grandstands offer views at Turn 1 that will also provide a great spot for watching the drivers jostle for position on the opening lap.

Dates: April 3-6

Circuit: Suzuka Circuit; Suzuka, Japan

First F1 race: 1987

Lap record: 1:31.540, Kimi Räikkönen (2005)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (6)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: The only figure-eight layout in F1, with legendary corners such as the Esses, 130R and the Degners. The Japanese fans are also unlike any others in F1, dressing in homemade costumes and staying late into the night just to watch activity in the garages.

What the drivers say about it: "It's great because it's very demanding, and perfect for Formula 1 cars. You can use all the potential of these cars and their aerodynamic performance as they match perfectly with the corners at Suzuka." -- Fernando Alonso

Where to watch from: The Esses (Turns 2-7). The margin for error is surprisingly small as the cars launch out of Turn 2 and attack the following series of corners like a slalom at Kitzbuhel. Arguably the best place to watch F1 cars on the planet.

Dates: April 11-13

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit; Sakhir, Bahrain

First F1 race: 2004

Lap record: 1:31.447, Pedro de la Rosa (2005)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (5)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: Since it became a night race in 2014 (and the races started taking place in cooler temperatures), the Bahrain International Circuit has delivered great racing. It was also the first circuit to host a race in the Middle East back in 2004.

What the drivers say about it: "It's a track where you can really push, and it's great for racing with so many overtaking zones." -- Lewis Hamilton

Where to watch from: Turn 1. Friends of the Crown Prince can watch from the famous tower, offering views of Turn 1 on one side and the notoriously tricky downhill braking for Turn 10 on the other. But even those without royal connections can get a great view of the start from the Turn 1 grandstand.

Dates: April 18-20

Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

First F1 race: 2021

Lap record: 1:30.734, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (2)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: The world's fastest street circuit, with flowing high-speed corners and close walls.

What the drivers say about it: "It's crazy fast, like a street circuit on steroids." -- Max Verstappen

Where to watch from: Turn 22 grandstand. High-speed commitment is required through the tightest part of the track, with a beautiful mosque providing the backdrop.

Dates: May 2-4

Circuit: Miami International Autodrome; Miami, Florida

First F1 race: 2022

Lap record: 1:29.708, Max Verstappen (2023)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (2)

Most recent winner: Lando Norris

What makes it special: Although the circuit layout has its critics, the use of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium as the paddock makes the place unique. The whole event is pitched at VIPs, but some of the grandstands offer good viewing, too.

What the drivers say about it: "It reminds me of being in a B&Q (hardware store) carpark when I was six or seven years old, in a go kart, going in between cars." -- Max Verstappen

Where to watch from: Turns 11 and 12 grandstand. It may be a slow section, but there's the possibility of overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action through the long right-hander.

Dates: May 16-18

Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari; Imola, Italy

First F1 race: 1980

Lap record: 1:15.484, Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (7)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: A classic circuit with tight, undulating corners and legendary status. On a sunny day in the surrounding park, it's also one of the most picturesque tracks in F1.

What the drivers say about it: "It's old school, fast, and you need to be precise." -- Sebastian Vettel

Where to watch from: Acque Minerali (Turns 11-12). A brilliant section in which the cars have to brake downhill into a little valley and then accelerate back out. Faster and trickier than it looks on TV.

Dates: May 23-25

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco; Monaco

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:12.909, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: Ayrton Senna (6)

Most recent winner: Charles Leclerc

What makes it special: F1's lasting anachronism would never get signed off as a new circuit today, but there's something very special about grand prix cars racing the same route since 1929. It also provides the best qualifying session of the year with drivers leaving Pirelli rubber on the barriers to get the fastest time.

What the drivers say about it: "It's like riding a bicycle around your living room." -- Nelson Piquet

Where to watch from: The Swimming Pool. The fastest section of circuit and one of the most iconic views in F1. Watch drivers come within millimeters of the barriers while superyachts bob up and down the harbour beyond.

Dates: May 30-June 1

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya; Barcelona, Spain

First F1 race: 1991

Lap record: 1:16.330, Max Verstappen (2023)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher (6)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: A classic F1 testing venue, with an emphasis on high-speed corners that threaten to expose aerodynamic weaknesses.

What the drivers say about it: "This track tests every part of the car. It's a proper benchmark circuit." -- Carlos Sainz

Where to watch from: Turn 9. The fast right hander crests a hill, meaning drivers have to measure their line and entry speed to perfection to avoid running wide on the exit.

Dates: June 13-15

Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve; Montreal, Canada

First F1 race: 1978

Lap record: 1:13.078, Valtteri Bottas (2019)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher (7)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: A hybrid street circuit with long straights, tricky chicanes and the famous Wall of Champions.

What the drivers say about it: "The Montreal circuit is definitely one of my favourite tracks and it's a fantastic event. The atmosphere in the city is great: the whole of Montreal becomes a giant motorsport festival. You feel the energy and excitement everywhere in the city." -- Esteban Ocon

Where to watch from: Turns 13 and 14. The famous Wall of Champions might not quite be the magnet for accidents that it used to be, but it's still a great place to watch drivers push the limits. The entry to the chicane is also one of the best overtaking spots on the circuit.

Dates: June 27-29

Circuit: Red Bull Ring; Spielberg, Austria

First F1 race: 1970

Lap record: 1:05.619, Carlos Sainz (2020)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (4)

Most recent winner: George Russell

What makes it special: Set in the Styrian Alps, the Red Bull Ring is arguably the most beautiful circuit in F1. There are only eight proper corners to choose from, but it offers more overtaking opportunities than most races.

What the drivers say about it: "I love it and everything about it -- the scenery, the elevation, the whole thing is just fantastic. It is such a beautiful place and such a beautiful circuit, and definitely one of my favourites." -- Lance Stroll

Where to watch from: Turn 3. At the very top of the circuit, Turn 3 provides the best views of the track below and the surrounding mountains. It is also the most likely corner for late-braking overtaking moves.

Dates: July 4-6

Circuit: Silverstone Circuit; Towcester, United Kingdom

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:27.097, Max Verstappen (2020)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (9)

Most recent winner: Lewis Hamilton

What makes it special: Silverstone hosted the first F1 championship race in 1950 and it remains a key part of the calendar today. High-speed corners and overtaking opportunities mean it offers some of the best racing on the calendar.

What the drivers say about it: "The best high-speed track in the world." -- Lando Norris

Where to watch from: Becketts grandstand. An F1 car's change of direction through Maggots, Becketts and Chapel is something every fan should witness. Occasionally you'll also see the aftermath of an overtaking move into Copse as the drivers continue to go wheel-to-wheel.

Dates: July 25-27

Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps; Stavelot, Belgium

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:44.701, Sergio Pérez (2024)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (6)

Most recent winner: Lewis Hamilton

What makes it special: The sweeping, high-speed rollercoaster through the Ardennes forest is regarded as one of F1's most iconic venues. Legendary corners like Eau Rouge and Blanchimont and the chance of totally unpredictable weather add to the drama of this circuit.

What the drivers say about it: "Spa is probably the best circuit in the world, and every lap you do here is magic" -- Fernando Alonso

Where to watch from: Eau Rouge and Raidillon. One of the most famous sections in motorsport, where cars blast uphill at full throttle. The grandstands here give an incredible view of the elevation change and commitment required to take it flat out.

Date: Aug. 1-3

Circuit: Hungaroring; Budapest, Hungary

First F1 race: 1986

Lap record: 1:16.627, Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (8)

Most recent winner: Oscar Piastri

What makes it special: Narrow, twisty and packing in considerable elevation change, the Hungaroring presents drivers a unique challenge; a driver's track if there ever was one. Their reward for getting it right? Podium finishers receive a porcelain vase-like trophy handmade by local ceramists worth €40,000.

What the drivers say about it: "It's very technical with some fun corner combinations, which come thick and fast. All the corners combine in a way, and one small error means the next corner is compromised. It's important to strike that balance and harmony with the car. It's usually a physical grand prix, very hot and busy at the wheel. It's a race where fitness is key, more so than some races, and that's a challenge I relish." -- Nico Hülkenberg

Where to watch from: Turn 1 grandstand. Drivers refer to the Hungaroring as "Monaco without walls," where the tight, twisty layout makes overtaking a challenging endeavour. So your best bet to glimpse wheel-to-wheel action is from the Turn 1 grandstand, where spectators can watch drivers brake as late as they dare following the 908-metre start-finish straight.

Dates: Aug. 29-31

Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort; Zandvoort, Netherlands

First F1 race: 1952

Lap record: 1:11.097, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: Jim Clark (4)

Most recent winner: Lando Norris

What makes it special: A tight, undulating, old-school circuit, with banked corners that push modern F1 cars to their limits. The Dutch crowd turns it into an orange sea of pumping Eurobeat music, especially when their home hero Max Verstappen is leading.

What the drivers say about it: "Like sliding in a toboggan" -- Pierre Gasly

Where to watch from: Tarzan Corner (Turn 1) or Arie Luyendykbocht (Turn 14). Two separate spots at the beginning and end of lap. The first corner offers ample overtaking opportunities and a view of the banked Turn 3 a little further down; the second banked corner, Arie Luyendykbocht, is where F1 cars are at their best, sweeping around to the start-finish straight.

Dates: Sept. 5-7

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza; Monza, Italy

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:21.046, Rubens Barrichello (2004)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher (5)

Most recent winner: Charles Leclerc

What makes it special: The fastest track on the calendar, known as the "Temple of Speed." Long straights and heavy braking zones make it a frenetic race track, with the Ferrari-loving tifosi the icing on the cake. When Ferrari wins here, there is no place better.

What the drivers say about it: "Monza is such a great place, definitely one of the most incredible races on the calendar for a driver, and always such a thrill to race on ... it's a great test of nerve." -- Jenson Button

Where to watch from: Seconda Variante. Also known as the Roggia chicane, this is a common place for overtakes, with cars braking hard after the Curva Grande -- an action-packed piece of asphalt, particularly on lap one. But Monza is unique, pretty much anywhere you watch from is going to be special.

Date: Sept. 19-21

Circuit: Baku City Circuit; Baku, Azerbaijan

First F1 race: 2016

Lap record: 1:43.009, Charles Leclerc (2019)

Most wins: Sergio Pérez (2)

Most recent winner: Oscar Piastri

What makes it special: While the scenery of the F1 calendar has grown ever more impressive in the past decade, nowhere else in the world do these cars roar past a medieval castle. Baku's famous castle section boasts the narrowest stretch of tarmac of the season at 7.8 metres, and the circuit's 2.2-kilometre straight is the longest the series will navigate all year.

What the drivers say about it: "Every time you go there it's interesting, because you are a few centimetres every lap from the barrier, so in terms of focus, it's really intense. It's not a track where you can go a bit wider on the outside kerb and then maybe you just touch a bit of grass and you have some dust coming out of the tyres. No, if you are just a few centimetres too wide, then you go straight in the wall and that's it." -- Pierre Gasly

Where to watch from: Icheri Sheher grandstand. Positioned at the outside of the entry to Turn 12, Icheri Sheher offers stunning views of F1 cars as they exit the iconic castle section. You won't get a sense of the speed that these machines are capable of reaching around Baku's endless straights, but nowhere else on the circuit provides the photo ops of this spot.

Dates: Oct. 3-5

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit; Singapore

First F1 race: 2008

Lap record: 1:34.486, Daniel Ricciardo (2024)

Most wins: Sebastian Vettel (5)

Most recent winner: Lando Norris

What makes it special: F1's original night race, where the Singapore skyline provides a stunning backdrop. The humidity and relentless corners, most of which are tight, fast and twisty, make it one of the toughest challenges on the calendar.

What the drivers say about it: "The race is a big test for the body. When you're in the car, it is hard to breathe and you're sweating a lot." -- Sergio Pérez

Where to watch from: Pit Grandstand and the Stamford Grandstand. A great mix of high-speed straights and tight corners, plus one of the best-lit views of the city skyline.

Dates: Oct. 17-19

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

First F1 race: 2012

Lap record: 1:36.169, Charles Leclerc (2019)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (5)

Most recent winner: Charles Leclerc

What makes it special: A modern American classic, with a mix of fast corners, long straights and an iconic climb to Turn 1. The U.S. crowd brings a festival-like atmosphere, making it one of the most popular events of the year.

What the drivers say about it: "I think they've nailed the circuit. For a modern-day track, for me, it's definitely the best there is. I love it." -- Daniel Ricciardo

Where to watch from: Turn 1 grandstand. The steepest elevation change on the F1 calendar, watching from the top of the hill is brilliant, especially as the pack bundles through at the start.

Dates: Oct. 24-26

Circuit: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez; Mexico City, Mexico

First F1 race: 1963

Lap record: 1:17.774, Valtteri Bottas (2021)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (5)

Most recent winner: Carlos Sainz

What makes it special: A true anomaly on the calendar due to the high altitudes. Thin air density -- about 78% compared to sea level -- create odd paradoxes, where teams can run Monaco-level downforce packages while still reaching Monza-esque top speeds. Mexico loves its racing and it remains one of the loudest and most colourful venues on the schedule.

What the drivers say about it: "The atmosphere in Mexico is unreal. Nothing else comes close." -- Sergio Pérez

Where to watch from: Foro Sol stadium section. A unique part of the track where cars weave through a converted baseball stadium, with fans jam packed into the stands erupting every time cars come through.

Dates: Nov. 7-9

Circuit: Autódromo José Carlos Pace; São Paulo, Brazil

First F1 race: 1973

Lap record: 1:10.540, Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (4)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: A legendary circuit that has produced some of F1's most dramatic moments. Short, undulating and unpredictable with changing weather, Interlagos is rightfully considered one of F1's best venues.

What the drivers say about it: "The energy at Interlagos is electric. You feel the history." -- Felipe Massa

Where to watch from: Senna's S (Turn 1). The best overtaking spot on the track, where bold moves into the braking zone often decide the race outcome.

Dates: Nov. 20-22

Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit; Las Vegas, Nevada

First F1 race: 2023

Lap record: 1:34.876, Lando Norris (2024)

Most wins: George Russell, Max Verstappen (1)

Most recent winner: George Russell

What makes it special: F1's newest and flashiest street race, featuring one of the most famous backdrops in the world. American sporting pizazz meets motor racing. This is not just about the spectacle, the Vegas circuit is also great for racing, an unexpected bonus for the event now considered to be the jewel in F1's crown.

What the drivers say about it: "It's Vegas, baby. This one's all about the spectacle." -- Logan Sargeant

Where to watch from: A casino, or West Harmon Zone grandstands. Casinos offer high-end packages to watch in specially built race zones around the circuit, but the grandstands around the final corner and viewing the pit straight still offer a great view, with an added bonus for pre-race festivities.

Dates: Nov. 28-30

Circuit: Lusail International Circuit; Lusail, Qatar

First F1 race: 2021

Lap record: 1:22.384, Lando Norris (2024)

Most wins: Max Verstappen (2)

Most recent winner: Max Verstappen

What makes it special: A fast-flowing circuit in the desert, originally built for MotoGP but proving to be a thrilling addition to the F1 calendar. Under the floodlights, it has a similar night-race atmosphere to Bahrain but with more high-speed turns.

What the drivers say about it: "It takes some time to focus and find your rhythm, but overall this is a very fun circuit to drive" -- Sebastian Vettel

Where to watch from: Turn 1 grandstand. The best place for wheel-to-wheel action, as drivers jostle for position into the first braking zone of the lap.

Dates: Dec. 5-7

Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

First F1 race: 2009

Lap record: 1:25.637, Kevin Magnussen (2024)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (5)

Most recent winner: Lando Norris

What makes it special: The de-facto end to the season these days, the day-to-night visual of Abu Dhabi always creates a special feel, while climactic championship battles -- like 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2021 -- carry that added element of drama, joy and despair under the fireworks that greet cars crossing the finish the line.

What the drivers say about it: "The first few turns are quite good, but the rest of it is s---." -- Kimi Räikkönen

Where to watch from: West grandstand. Overlooking the Turn 6/7 chicane at the end of the long back straight, this is where the majority of overtaking moves take place throughout the race.