The story of Eddie Jordan's career in motorsport, following his death at the age of 76. (1:23)

Former Formula 1 team boss and TV analyst Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Jordan revealed his prostate and bladder cancer diagnosis in December, having been diagnosed earlier on in the year. On his Formula For Success podcast with co-host ex-F1 driver David Coulthard, he said his cancer had spread into his spine and pelvis and was "very aggressive."

A statement from his team and family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months."

The Jordan family said: "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Eddie Jordan was the founder of Jordan Grand Prix, which raced in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s, after that he came a pundit for the BBC and Channel 4. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One CEO, Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Born on March 30, 1948, Jordan competed in motor racing's junior series before becoming a driver manager and then a team owner.

The Irishman formed Jordan Grand Prix in 1991 and achieved four race victories until its sale in 2005. Germany's seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher made his debut with them at the Belgian Grand Prix, and his brother Ralf raced for them in 1997 and 1998.

Britain's Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion with Williams, was a race winner with Jordan in 1998 before retiring the next year.

Since 2005 -- as is the nature of team ownership changes in Formula 1 -- the Silverstone-based team has gone through various iterations and owners, and is now under the guise of Aston Martin and ownership of Lawrence Stroll.

Aston Martin said in a statement: "We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan. His impact will be felt across the motorsport community for generations to come. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."

Team boss Andy Cowell said: "Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

"His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues."

Jordan was influential in F1 and brought an element of fun and excitement to the sport. More recently, he oversaw Adrian Newey's move to Aston Martin from Red Bull.

Outside of F1, Jordan was a businessman and recently led a consortium to bring London Irish rugby club out of administration.

Jordan is survived by his wife Marie and his children Zoe, Miki, Zak and Kyle.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.