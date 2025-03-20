The story of Eddie Jordan's career in motorsport, following his death at the age of 76. (1:23)

The Formula 1 paddock united to post glowing tributes to "legend" Eddie Jordan on Thursday after the former team owner's death at the age of 76.

Jordan's family confirmed earlier on Thursday that the charismatic Irish entrepeneur, whose team gave Michael Schumacher his debut, had died of cancer.

After that news filtered to the paddock ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, there was widespread praise from drivers and teams on social media.

"A very sad day," Mercedes driver George Russell posted. "We have lost a true legend with a voice unlike any other other in and out of the sport.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Eddie's family and loved ones at this time. Eddie, you will be missed by all of us and your impact will always be felt. We race this weekend for you."

Carlos Sainz, formerly of Ferrari and McLaren and now at Williams, stated: "Extremely sad to learn that Eddie Jordan has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport.

"Passionate, loyal and truly one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. RIP."

Haas driver Esteban Ocon added: "I was lucky enough to know Eddie. A great character of our sport and an even better person. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Eddie."

In recent years Jordan was a television pundit, but he was better known for entering his own Jordan team in 1991 -- where Schumacher started his career -- before selling due to financial troubles in 2005.

After multiple changes of name and ownership, it now competes as Aston Martin.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Jordan, a true F1 legend who contributed to, and shaped the sport, in so many ways.



While Schumacher was poached by Benetton from the short-of-cash Jordan, former world champion Damon Hill was a race winner with the team in 1998 while it finished third overall behind Ferrari and McLaren in the 1999 constructors' championship and won four races in all.

Former Benetton team principal Flavio Briatore, now at Alpine, posted: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Eddie Jordan. Eddie as a great individual, who for decades always brought a smile to the entire F1 paddock.

"I have fond memories of the time spent on and off the track with Eddie and his presence across the entire F1 world will be greatly missed."

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll said: "Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport. He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly."

Other team chiefs followed suit.

"All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Eddie Jordan," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"Eddie was a vibrant figure who always wore his heart on his sleeve. His passion for Formula 1 was enormous and he leaves an incredible legacy."

Christian Horner posted on Instagram: "Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula 1. His advice, 'get a good sponsor ... welcome to the Piranha Club!'

"I was fortunate to overlap with him when I came into Formula 1. He was in the twilight of his F1 career race wise (indeed he even tried to sell me his team!) but went into other activities where he was always full of energy and fun to work with.

I am deeply saddened to hear of Eddie's passing. He was a larger than life character that changed the course of our sport for the better. He was a fantastic independent leader, who worked amongst giants of the sport.



"Formula 1 has lost a legend and we will miss his wit and his Irish charm."

Williams' team principal James Vowles added: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Eddie's passing. He was a larger than life character that changed the course of our sport for the better. He was a fantastic independent leader, who worked amongst giants of the sport."

The iconic Eddie Jordan, in pictures:

Eddie Jordan's ambitious team gave Michael Schumacher his Formula 1 debut in 1991 Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images

The Jordan team was well known for punching above its weight in its 14 years in Formula 1. Billy Stickland/INPHO via Getty Images

Jordan's first victory came in 1998, when Damon Hill won the Belgian Grand Prix. Bongarts/Getty Images

Jordan won three other races, including when Heinz-Harald Frentzen won the 1999 French GP. Michael Cooper /Allsport

Jordan sold the team, now known as Aston Martin, in 2005 due to financial struggles. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Jordan went on to become a much-loved television pundit. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Jordan was still a firm favourite in the paddock and was brought into the Red Bull pool by Sebastian Vettel after winning the 2011 Monaco GP. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Jordan sits with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after his victory at the 2014 Spanish GP. Mark Thompson/Getty Images