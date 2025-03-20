The Formula 1 paddock united to post glowing tributes to "legend" Eddie Jordan on Thursday after the former team owner's death at the age of 76.
Jordan's family confirmed earlier on Thursday that the charismatic Irish entrepeneur, whose team gave Michael Schumacher his debut, had died of cancer.
After that news filtered to the paddock ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, there was widespread praise from drivers and teams on social media.
"A very sad day," Mercedes driver George Russell posted. "We have lost a true legend with a voice unlike any other other in and out of the sport.
"My thoughts and condolences are with Eddie's family and loved ones at this time. Eddie, you will be missed by all of us and your impact will always be felt. We race this weekend for you."
Carlos Sainz, formerly of Ferrari and McLaren and now at Williams, stated: "Extremely sad to learn that Eddie Jordan has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport.
Carlos Sainz, formerly of Ferrari and McLaren and now at Williams, stated: "Extremely sad to learn that Eddie Jordan has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport.
"Passionate, loyal and truly one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. RIP."
Haas driver Esteban Ocon added: "I was lucky enough to know Eddie. A great character of our sport and an even better person. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Eddie."
In recent years Jordan was a television pundit, but he was better known for entering his own Jordan team in 1991 -- where Schumacher started his career -- before selling due to financial troubles in 2005.
After multiple changes of name and ownership, it now competes as Aston Martin.
Mercedes posted: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Jordan, a true F1 legend who contributed to, and shaped the sport, in so many ways. Our thoughts go out to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him."
Our thoughts go out to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. pic.twitter.com/WChpxt4y8V
While Schumacher was poached by Benetton from the short-of-cash Jordan, former world champion Damon Hill was a race winner with the team in 1998 while it finished third overall behind Ferrari and McLaren in the 1999 constructors' championship and won four races in all.
Former Benetton team principal Flavio Briatore, now at Alpine, posted: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Eddie Jordan. Eddie as a great individual, who for decades always brought a smile to the entire F1 paddock.
"I have fond memories of the time spent on and off the track with Eddie and his presence across the entire F1 world will be greatly missed."
Alpine posted a tribute remembering Eddie Jordan.
Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll said: "Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport. He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly."
Other team chiefs followed suit.
"All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Eddie Jordan," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.
"Eddie was a vibrant figure who always wore his heart on his sleeve. His passion for Formula 1 was enormous and he leaves an incredible legacy."
Scuderia Ferrari HP posted: "Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP is saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan. Whether as a team boss or a TV pundit he brought so much life and colour to Formula 1. Behind the charisma, the smile and the jokes he was an astute businessman and a fearsome competitor."
Christian Horner posted on Instagram: "Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula 1. His advice, 'get a good sponsor ... welcome to the Piranha Club!'
"I was fortunate to overlap with him when I came into Formula 1. He was in the twilight of his F1 career race wise (indeed he even tried to sell me his team!) but went into other activities where he was always full of energy and fun to work with.
James Vowles posted: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Eddie's passing. He was a larger than life character that changed the course of our sport for the better. He was a fantastic independent leader, who worked amongst giants of the sport. Rest in peace Eddie, my thoughts are with your family."
Rest in peace Eddie, my thoughts are with your family and... pic.twitter.com/OPBC6fcBvK
"Formula 1 has lost a legend and we will miss his wit and his Irish charm."
Williams' team principal James Vowles added: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Eddie's passing. He was a larger than life character that changed the course of our sport for the better. He was a fantastic independent leader, who worked amongst giants of the sport."