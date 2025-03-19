Chinese Grand Prix: F1 session times, predictions, stats

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss a thrilling opening race for F1 as Lando Norris gets the win. (1:55)

Saunders: Australian GP one of the best opening races in years (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 heads to Shanghai for round two of 2025 and the second of a double-header.

It's too early to talk about championships with 23 races remaining, but Lando Norris is top of the drivers' championship for the first time at this point in the season, and his world champion team McLaren are level on points with Mercedes in the constructors'.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in Shanghai, with Max Verstappen claiming his first win here last year. There is a pattern of pole sitters converting their front-row starts to wins here for Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Verstappen -- can we expect a similar result this weekend? The last time McLaren won the Chinese Grand Prix was between 2008-2011, twice with Hamilton and once with Jenson Button.

The forecast this weekend promises warm and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and highs of 25°C. Sunday is forecast to be warm and cloudy with little chance of rain.

Lando Norris leads the drivers' championship, but Mercedes are level on points after one race in the constructors' championship. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Latest news

Charles Leclerc said McLaren were so far ahead during the Australian Grand Prix his engineer never once told him their lap time. Meanwhile, Norris said McLaren have learned from their mistakes last year.

Did Lewis Hamilton get the full experience for Ferrari at last weekend's grand prix? "It went a lot worse than I thought it would go," he told reporters after the race.

A Thai Grand Prix? Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commissioned a feasibility study into hosting a Grand Prix on a Bangkok street circuit from 2028.

In case you missed it, catch up on analysis from the season opener in Australia, and dig into the overreactions from the first race.

Listen to the race preview and latest episode of Unlapped.

Aiva Anagnostiadis from the F1 Academy on track in Shanghai during a preseason test. Hugo Hu - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

The Shanghai International Circuit was built on marshland and former rice paddies in 2003 with no expense spared in the $450 million estimated. The track layout is unique between Turns 1-4 and is said to inspired by the shape of the Chinese symbol of 'Shang' meaning "above" or "ascend." It is also home to one of the longest straights on the calendar at 1.2km long, and the impressive structure on the edge of Shanghai has a total capacity of around 200,000.

A final uniquity is each team has their own building, rather than the usual motorhomes. The buildings are designed to resemble the ancient Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai.

First race: 2004

Laps: 56 laps of 5.4km. Total race distance 305km

Lap record: 1:32.238, Michael Schumacher (2004)

Most wins: Hamilton with six (2008, 2011, 2014-2015, 2017, 2019). From the current grid, Fernando Alonso (2005, 2013) and Verstappen in (2024) have won from pole here.

Most poles: Hamilton with seven (2008, 2011, 2014-2015, 2017, 2019). From the current grid, Fernando Alonso (2005, 2013) and Verstappen in (2024) have been on pole here.

What makes it special: The enormous spiraling opening corner and an iconic pit building with two covered bridges spanning the pit straight.

What the drivers say about it: "When I think of the race in Shanghai, I always remember the impressive towers on the main straight and the cool paddock buildings by the lake. It's definitely a circuit with a special character and its own personality." -- Nico Hülkenberg.

Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Verstappen claimed his first Chinese Grand Prix victory and it was a straight-forward, dominant victory. The Dutchman finished 14 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, even with two safety cars during the race.

Who will win?

Based on the car's performance in Melbourne, it's difficult to look past another McLaren victory. As fired up as Oscar Piastri will be, the safer money is still on Norris.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Chinese Grand Prix six times, more than any other driver. Qian Jun/Paddocker/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How to watch the GP

Watch on ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.

Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Shanghai and on social media.

Friday

Free practice one: 03:30-04:30 GMT

Sprint qualifying: 07:30-08:14 GMT

Saturday

Sprint race: 03:00-04:00 GMT

Qualifying: 07:00-08:00 GMT

Sunday

Race starts: 07:00 GMT.

Standings | Calendar | Teams

- 2025 F1 circuits: Their history, stats and why they're special

- Key facts on drivers, teams, venues, more

- Reasons to root for each F1 driver, questions for every team

- Meet the rookies: What to expect from F1's Class of 2025