          How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Max Verstappen won the Chinese Grand Prix in 2024. Clive Mason/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 19, 2025, 04:06 PM

          After Lando Norris won a dramatic, rain-affected season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week in Melbourne, Formula 1 returns this week with the first Sprint weekend of the season. More points are up for grabs as the field heads to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. All the action will take place at Shanghai International Circuit, which is designed to look like the Chinese symbol for "shang," meaning upward. Michael Schumacher won the first F1 race at Shanghai in 2004, posting a lap-record 1:32.238. Max Verstappen seized the Chinese Grand Prix last season with a final time of 1:40:52.554, just ahead of Norris (+13.773 seconds) and Sergio Pérez (+19.160). Will Norris open 2025 with back-to-back Grand Prix wins? Or will four-time defending world champion Verstappen find his way back to the top of the podium?

          Here are key facts about the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix:

          How can fans watch?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday

          Practice 1: 11:25 p.m. on ESPN2

          Friday

          Sprint Qualifying: 3:25 a.m. on ESPN2

          Sprint Race: 10:55 p.m. on ESPNU

          Saturday

          Qualifying: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN2

          Sunday

          Race: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          • April 6 - Japan Grand Prix

          • April 13 - Bahrain Grand Prix

          • April 20 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

          • May 4 - Miami Grand Prix

          • May 18 - Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

          • May 25 - Monaco Grand Prix

          • June 1 - Spain Grand Prix

          • June 15 - Canada Grand Prix

          • June 29 - Austria Grand Prix

          • July 6 - Great Britain Grand Prix

          • July 27 - Belgium Grand Prix

          • Aug. 3 - Hungary Grand Prix

          • Aug. 31 - Netherlands Grand Prix

          • Sept. 7 - Italy Grand Prix

          • Sept. 21 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          • Oct. 5 - Singapore Grand Prix

          • Oct. 19 - United States Grand Prix

          • Oct. 26 - Mexico Grand Prix

          • Nov. 9 - Brazil Grand Prix

          • Nov. 22 - Las Vegas Grand Prix

          • Nov. 30 - Qatar Grand Prix

          • Dec. 7 - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

