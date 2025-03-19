How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

After Lando Norris won a dramatic, rain-affected season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week in Melbourne, Formula 1 returns this week with the first Sprint weekend of the season. More points are up for grabs as the field heads to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. All the action will take place at Shanghai International Circuit, which is designed to look like the Chinese symbol for "shang," meaning upward. Michael Schumacher won the first F1 race at Shanghai in 2004, posting a lap-record 1:32.238. Max Verstappen seized the Chinese Grand Prix last season with a final time of 1:40:52.554, just ahead of Norris (+13.773 seconds) and Sergio Pérez (+19.160). Will Norris open 2025 with back-to-back Grand Prix wins? Or will four-time defending world champion Verstappen find his way back to the top of the podium?
Here are key facts about the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix:
How can fans watch?
*All times Eastern
Thursday
Practice 1: 11:25 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday
Sprint Qualifying: 3:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Sprint Race: 10:55 p.m. on ESPNU
Saturday
Qualifying: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
Race: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN
Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
April 6 - Japan Grand Prix
April 13 - Bahrain Grand Prix
April 20 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
May 4 - Miami Grand Prix
May 18 - Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix
May 25 - Monaco Grand Prix
June 1 - Spain Grand Prix
June 15 - Canada Grand Prix
June 29 - Austria Grand Prix
July 6 - Great Britain Grand Prix
July 27 - Belgium Grand Prix
Aug. 3 - Hungary Grand Prix
Aug. 31 - Netherlands Grand Prix
Sept. 7 - Italy Grand Prix
Sept. 21 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oct. 5 - Singapore Grand Prix
Oct. 19 - United States Grand Prix
Oct. 26 - Mexico Grand Prix
Nov. 9 - Brazil Grand Prix
Nov. 22 - Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 30 - Qatar Grand Prix
Dec. 7 - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix
