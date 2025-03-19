How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

After Lando Norris won a dramatic, rain-affected season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week in Melbourne, Formula 1 returns this week with the first Sprint weekend of the season. More points are up for grabs as the field heads to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. All the action will take place at Shanghai International Circuit, which is designed to look like the Chinese symbol for "shang," meaning upward. Michael Schumacher won the first F1 race at Shanghai in 2004, posting a lap-record 1:32.238. Max Verstappen seized the Chinese Grand Prix last season with a final time of 1:40:52.554, just ahead of Norris (+13.773 seconds) and Sergio Pérez (+19.160). Will Norris open 2025 with back-to-back Grand Prix wins? Or will four-time defending world champion Verstappen find his way back to the top of the podium?

Here are key facts about the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Practice 1: 11:25 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

Sprint Qualifying: 3:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Sprint Race: 10:55 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday

Qualifying: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Race: 2:55 a.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

April 6 - Japan Grand Prix

April 13 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 20 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

May 4 - Miami Grand Prix

May 18 - Emilia Romagna (Italy) Grand Prix

May 25 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 1 - Spain Grand Prix

June 15 - Canada Grand Prix

June 29 - Austria Grand Prix

July 6 - Great Britain Grand Prix

July 27 - Belgium Grand Prix

Aug. 3 - Hungary Grand Prix

Aug. 31 - Netherlands Grand Prix

Sept. 7 - Italy Grand Prix

Sept. 21 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5 - Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19 - United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26 - Mexico Grand Prix

Nov. 9 - Brazil Grand Prix

Nov. 22 - Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30 - Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7 - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Grand Prix

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news, analysis, features, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.