Lando Norris showed he and favourites McLaren had learned from last year by taking the lead in the Formula 1 drivers' championship for the first time and ending Max Verstappen's tenure at the top.

The Briton's win in Sunday's Australian season-opener halted his Red Bull rival's run dating back to May 2022.

Norris dealt with successive safety cars, tricky conditions and a wet and slippery surface that caught out rookies and veterans alike.

"We worked a lot over the winter to prepare for a race like this because it's where we threw away a lot of opportunities last season," he said. "Canada, Silverstone where we were not the best at preparing and knowing how decisive we've got to be."

Norris could have won both those races but missed out due to tyre calls. McLaren went on to win the constructor's title for the first time since 1998 but he finished runner-up to Verstappen.

"We knew we had to improve in certain areas. There's been a lot of work on trying to make sure we're snappier and better with communication," the Briton said on Sunday. "This time, we got it right and ended up on top."

Lando Norris overcome numerous setbacks to win the first race of the season. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Norris accepted McLaren were favourites but could take nothing for granted.

"Max was three-tenths off [in qualifying] yesterday. Last year, we were much further off and ended up with the best car by the end of the season," he said.

"If you start thinking things are good and groovy, that's when you get caught.

"I do think we're favourites because the team has done an amazing job, and the car is flying. But we will have races where we struggle."

The Briton started on pole position in Melbourne, something that never instilled too much confidence last year, and led the field away.

"It's a difficult situation being first and not knowing what to do with tyres. You just know someone behind will get it right behind you, because they're going to gamble something, and it'll work out for them," he said.

"I was making sure the guys on the pit wall and everyone back in Mission Control were aware of what was going on. Making sure we were on top of it, ready to make the right call."

The closing laps also threw up another challenge.

"I've never led a race with five laps to go with Max behind me, trying to put me under pressure, in these conditions," Norris said.

"Maybe Max has had that a few times -- he has raced against Lewis a lot and can deal with it better than I can. For me, it was a first. So, it was about seeing how I handled it when I got there.

"I'm happy I got through it and stayed calm. It's something I improved from last year."