F1 Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to bring a female driver to the Formula 1 grid with its partnership with More Than Equal motorsport programme.

F1 Academy launched in 2023 and is a female-only Formula 4-level feeder series led by former F1 and Williams test driver Susie Wolff.

More Than Equal is a fully funded development and research programme, which creates personalised programmes to help female drivers break barriers, and support talent to rise through the ranks in motorsport.

More Than Equal was founded by former F1 driver David Coulthard, who was involved with the previous female-only race series, W Series, and entrepreneur Karel Komárek.

Wolff, who joins the advisory board, said in a statement on Thursday: "More than Equal is fueling meaningful progress with insightful, industry-leading research. By coming together, and with the committed support of More than Equal, we will be an even stronger force for positive change in motorsport -- with action, not just words."

"This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to developing female talent in motorsport, providing both the structure and resources necessary to drive long-term change in the sport."

More Then Equal head of research Dr. Fran Longstaff said: "If we want to see real change in female participation at the highest levels of motorsport, we need to take an evidence-based approach. Our research will provide the data and insights needed to shape effective talent development strategies, ensuring female drivers have the right support structures in place to succeed."

Britain's Abbi Pulling won the F1 Academy title last year and secured an all-paid season in the British GB3 junior series with Rodin Motorsport.