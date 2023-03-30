The best fantasy basketball managers make a habit of looking at the NBA schedule, examining box scores and scouring the news for any tidbit that can help give them the edge in their leagues.

Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu (rostered in 24.1% of ESPN leagues) has found a way to coexist alongside Clint Capela. He's scored 30 or more fantasy points in nine consecutive games, while averaging only 20.9 MPG.

Boston Celtics: Robert Williams III is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, the first of a back-to-back for the Celtics. Al Horford benefits from Williams' absence if you need a streamer. He's scored 25 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games and is rostered in 52.6% of ESPN leagues.

Brooklyn Nets: Mikal Bridges has averaged the most points per game with a new team since Vince Carter back in 2004-2005. He has scored 43 fantasy points in four consecutive games. If you need a streamer look no further than Cameron Johnson (31.7% rostered). He's scored 48 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games.

Charlotte Hornets: There are a lot of injuries on the Hornets right now, which has given P.J. Washington a chance to flourish. He's averaged 30.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the past three games as the Hornets' primary playmaker.

Chicago Bulls: The Bulls haven't been a reliable source of streaming options this season. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been the most fantasy relevant players. Each of them has scored 20 or more points in the same game 13 times, the most by a Bulls trio in a season.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Caris LeVert (50.8% rostered) is making a difference for the Cavaliers and for fantasy managers with his defense. LeVert has averaged 16.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the past seven games. Donovan Mitchell made history recently with 10 games scoring 40 or more points, the third-most by any player in his first season with a team in league history.

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic became the first player in franchise history to reach 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season. Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored or assisted on 77 of the Mavericks' 108 points against the 76ers on Wednesday night. Despite their high usage rate, Dallas is currently facing dire circumstances. The Mavericks are one game behind the Thunder for the last play-in spot. It is unfortunate for Dallas that Oklahoma City owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Denver Nuggets: The Nuggets have a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday and Nikola Jokic is questionable due to right calf tightness. With a three-game lead on the Grizzlies, Denver might rest Jokic presenting a great opportunity for Thomas Bryant (9.2% rostered). Bryant has averaged 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in the 16 games he has played 25 or more minutes this season.

Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III's (17.1% rostered) fantasy value keeps rising. He's played 30 or more minutes in four of his past five games and averaged 34.2 fantasy points over that time frame. Jalen Duren (10.1% rostered) is also another option for managers in deeper formats. He has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry has 66 career games with 35 or more points since he turned 30, passing Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for third most in league history. Michael Jordan and Alex English are the only two players with more 35-point games after turning 30.

Houston Rockets: The Rockets aren't a team with a lot of positives but fantasy managers looking for a streamer should target Kenyon Martin Jr. (14.1% rostered) and Jabari Smith Jr. (46.2% rostered). Martin Jr. has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over the past 10 games while Smith Jr. has averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (43.8% rostered) could win your fantasy league. He's played 38 or more minutes and scored 34 or more fantasy points over the past two games and is a solid pick up who can contribute in a variety of statistical areas.

LA Clippers: Bones Hyland (14.5% rostered) was one of my favorite preseason sleepers, and it's nice to see him finally deliver despite not being with the Nuggets. Hyland has scored 41 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games.

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis has eight games this season with 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field, tied for the second-most in franchise history. The only Laker with more in a season is Shaquille O'Neal.

Memphis Grizzlies: It is shocking that Xavier Tillman is only rostered in 7.9% of ESPN leagues. He's scored 43 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and provides fantasy managers with points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday's game against the Raptors and finished with only 25 fantasy points on Wednesday night against the Knicks. The Heat don't play again until Saturday, which is positive for Victor Oladipo (9.5% rostered). He has averaged 17.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per 40 minutes this season.

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple double against the Pacers on Wednesday night while shooting 75% from the field. He has six such triple doubles in his career, breaking a tie with Magic Johnson and Domantas Sabonis for third place. He should continue to deliver for fantasy managers during championship week.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards has scored 30 or more points in 22 games this season, the second-most in a season in franchise history behind Kevin Love (25). Edwards averaged just 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over two previous games after returning an ankle injury. He scored 55 fantasy points against the Suns on Wednesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans: Trey Murphy III has scored 39 or more fantasy points in three of his four games. He's a reliable source of points and triples and even provides some steals and blocks. Murphy III is only rostered in 45% of ESPN leagues. The Pelicans are trying to solidify their playoff position in the Western Conference, and Murphy III will play an important role.

New York Knicks: Immanuel Quickley (34.6% rostered) has led the Knicks in scoring in three straight games, tallying 42 or more fantasy points in each of those games. Julius Randle also suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday and if he misses time then Obi Toppin (2.3% rostered). Toppin has averaged 17.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per 40 minutes this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Luguentz Dort (25.5% of ESPN leagues) continues to play solid for the Thunder. He's scored 27 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games and is one of the reasons Oklahoma City is in the running for a play-in spot.

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero has scored 20 or more points in 38 games this season and has averaged 31.1 fantasy points per game.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid has scored 25 or more points 56 times this season. Since Allen Iverson during the 2005-2006 season, that's tied for the fourth most in a season in franchise history. Embiid needs to be at his best for the remainder of the fantasy season, because the 76ers are only two games behind the Celtics for the No. 2 seed. This season, he has averaged 57 fantasy points per game.

Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant recovered from an ankle injury played in his first home game with the Suns since being traded from the Nets in February. Durant shot a season-low 28% from the field on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves, but he improved throughout the game. Fantasy managers are hoping Durant ramps up production to close out the fantasy season after he finished with a pedestrian 21 fantasy points against Minnesota.

Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe has an opportunity to shine since Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the season and Anfernee Simons is unlikely to return. Sharpe has scored 32 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games, including two with 48 or more. He's only rostered in 16.4% of ESPN leagues.

Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (188) passed Donovan Mitchell for the most triples made in a rookie season on Wednesday night. Fantasy managers in deeper formats in need of a streamer consider Malik Monk (12.5% rostered), who ranks second in total bench points.